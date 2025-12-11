Ethereum Price Rebounds As Whales Accumulate 934,240 ETH

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ethereum has recorded a modest price rebound over the past three weeks as large holders increased their positions while smaller retail traders reduced exposure, according to on-chain data released by analytics firm Santiment. The divergence in behavior between major investors and retail participants has helped stabilize the market after a period of heightened volatility.

Ethereum whales accumulate as retail investors trim holdings

Santiment data shows that Ethereum“whales and sharks” wallets holding between 100 and 100,000 ETH accumulated approximately 934,240 ETH during the three-week period. At the same time, smaller investors collectively sold a net total of around 1,041 ETH into the market. The contrasting activity created a noticeable supply-demand imbalance that contributed to Ethereum's recent price recovery.

The firm's chart analysis indicates a steady rise in combined balances among large Ethereum addresses through late November and into early December. This accumulation phase aligned with a slowdown in Ethereum's previous price decline and a cooling of extreme volatility that had characterized earlier trading sessions. As large holders increased buying activity, downward pressure on price eased, allowing ETH to move higher.

Retail wallets holding fewer than 10 ETH showed the opposite trend. Santiment reported that this group posted a net decline in holdings over the past week as smaller traders continued to sell into short-term price movements. Analysts often interpret such behavior as caution among retail participants during periods of uncertainty or after earlier losses.

Strategic accumulation points to long-term confidence in Ethereum

Market observers note that similar divergences between large and small holders have historically preceded short-term price rallies or trend reversals in crypto markets. Whales typically accumulate during periods of suppressed prices and low sentiment, while retail traders are more prone to sell into weakness. When this pattern appears, it can signal that larger players are positioning in anticipation of future upside.

Santiment's analysis suggests the current accumulation trend reflects strategic positioning rather than speculative trading. The gradual pace of buying by large holders points to long-term confidence in Ethereum rather than short-term momentum chasing. If the accumulation continues, analysts say it could provide a stronger foundation for further price recovery.

Ethereum 's price movements during the accumulation window have mirrored the developing supply-demand imbalance. As available liquid supply tightened due to whale accumulation and volatility declined, price stability improved. While broader macro factors and overall crypto market direction remain key variables, the behavior of large holders is currently acting as a supportive force.

Analysts caution that short-term recoveries driven by on-chain accumulation can still face setbacks if broader market sentiment weakens. However, sustained whale buying combined with reduced volatility is often viewed as a constructive signal for near-term price performance.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.