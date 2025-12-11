Bitcoin Price Surges Amid Classic FOMC Trading Day Volatility

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Faces Pressure Ahead of Federal Reserve Interest-Rate Decision

Bitcoin experienced a decline on Wednesday, retreating from recent gains as traders anticipated potential market volatility surrounding the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest-rate announcement. The cryptocurrency struggled to maintain its position above key price levels as market participants prepared for unpredictable movements in either direction.



Bitcoin failed to hold above $94,500 following a rally, amid heightened sensitivity to the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

Market traders are bracing for volatile price action around the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Risk-off sentiment is expected to shift focus to Japan's bond market, which is exhibiting unusual activity. Stable liquidity levels on exchanges are absent, indicating potential for sharp moves as traders reposition.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned:

Crypto → $BTC.

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: Negative. Bitcoin's price correction reflects caution ahead of the rate decision.

Market context: The move aligns with broader market uncertainty as the Federal Reserve's policy outlook remains ambiguous.

Market Fluctuations in Context

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView indicate that Bitcoin's price was trending downward at the start of the Wall Street session. After reaching a high of approximately $94,650 the previous day, Bitcoin failed to sustain levels above recent peaks-specifically, the 2025 yearly opening price. Currently trading around $92,000, traders await further clarity from the Federal Reserve's upcoming decision on interest rates, with many predicting a 0.25% cut. However, the tone set during the press conference is expected to determine trading momentum.

Analyst Daan Crypto Trades observed that post-move liquidity is sparse, with significant clusters of buy and sell orders missing around critical levels. The removal of liquidity between $93,000 and $94,000 has left markets more vulnerable to sharp swings, especially as price consolidates near $90,000 and $95,000 levels.

As previously reported, markets have already priced in a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve, though focus remains on Jerome Powell's commentary for cues. The market's reaction to Powell's tone could foster heightened volatility, with traders scrutinizing every nuance of his statements.

Focus Shifts to Japan's Bond Market

Following the Fed's decision, attention is expected to turn to Japan's bond market, which is experiencing unusual activity. The country's 10-year government bond yields have surged to multi-decade highs - 1.95%, the highest since 2007, with the 30-year yield reaching 3.39%, levels not seen since 2008. This sharp rise is prompting concerns over potential volatility in the yen carry trade, having previously impacted crypto markets in 2024.

The Bank of Japan's upcoming policy meeting on December 19 is likely to be a pivotal event, especially as the central bank signals potential divergence from global easing trends. An interest rate hike in Japan could introduce new volatility and further influence global crypto dynamics.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.