Native Camp Extends Free English Conversation Campaign In Brazil Until December 31

São Paulo - Brazilian learners still have time to take advantage of Native Camp's three-month free English conversation campaign, as the Japan-based online English conversation platform has extended the deadline until December 31. New users residing in Brazil can access unlimited one-on-one online lessons with native instructors 24/7 without the need for reservations.

“With a young and connected population, as well as a growing international business and digital economy, the demand for high-quality English language education in Brazil continues to grow,” said Yuki Yazawa, General Manager of Native Camp Brazil.“During the previous campaign period, we received a higher-than-expected number of applications from all over Brazil. While offering the ease and accessibility of an AI language tool, we want to provide an opportunity to develop more practical English conversation skills through dialogue with native instructors,” he added.

Native Camp serves over 3.7 million users worldwide. It is designed for everyone from beginners to university students and business professionals who want flexible, practical English conversation training they can fit into their daily lives.

“We hope this campaign extension will trigger more people, and help them acquire conversation skills they can use in real-life. Moving forward, we will continue to provide high-quality lessons and a learning environment so that everyone aiming for studying abroad, career advancement, or overseas travel can acquire more natural English conversation skills,” Yazawa commented.

As AI tools and language learning apps evolve, many learners are looking for ways to combine digital convenience with real conversational practice. Unlike typical AI tools, Native Camp's one-on-one format offers the same on-demand ease, while allowing learners to speak directly with real instructors, focusing on spontaneous interaction and immediately usable communication skills.

During the campaign period, the service is free for the new users during the first 3 months. This gives them free access to Native Camp's extensive library of lessons and live sessions, helping them build listening and speaking confidence.

Native Camp's platform also gives users access to structured lesson content for different levels, from everyday conversation to business English and test preparation. As the lessons are available on demand, learners can connect from anywhere whenever their schedule allows.