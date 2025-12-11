Tovie AI Launches Agent Platform: New Enterprise-Grade Platform To Support Businesses With Breakthrough AI Agents

MENAFN - B2Press)– Tovie AI, a leading UK-based developer of AI-automation solutions, has announced the launch of its Agent Platform, an innovative new system designed to help organisations create, manage, and scale AI agents and sophisticated multi-agent systems.

The Agent Platform responds to the growing need for unified and practical solutions in the face of complex and fragmented digital environments. With Tovie AI's platform, enterprises benefit from a secure, easy-to-use no- or low-code environment for building everything from departmental agents to company-wide AI ecosystems. Professional developers also have access to a powerful pro-code environment, allowing for deep customisation and integration with internal systems.

A unique advantage of Tovie AI's solution lies in its ability to integrate the automation of both front- and back-office processes within a single unified environment. Pre-built integrations with all systems and channels essential for enterprise clients: from CRMs to databases to leading large language models. This ensures AI agents can be rapidly embedded within everyday workflows, without the need for lengthy technical projects or extra licences. The platform supports major messaging channels.

Companies can deploy the Agent Platform either in the cloud or on-premises, providing flexibility and the opportunity to align with existing IT policies. With robust, built-in security and FinOps tools, the platform enables tracking of agent performance, cost management, and ongoing business process optimisation through detailed analytics.

Tovie AI agents automate end-to-end business processes, not just conversations. They can trigger recurring tasks based on schedules, retrieve and process data from multiple sources, classify and route inbound emails, and summarise post-call actions automatically. So, teams no longer need to chase or double-check work. By reducing manual work and errors, these agents accelerate workflows and deliver faster, more accurate responses to customers in industries such as banking, insurance, and government.

Tovie AI meets strict security and data protection standards. The company is IBM Cloud for Financial Services validated, GDPR-compliant, Cyber Essentials Plus-certified, and SOC 2 Type 1-certified, ensuring reliable protection of customer data and support for regulated industries.

Joshua Kaiser, CEO at Tovie AI said:

“There is a clear sense of urgency as organisations seek to harness Artificial Intelligence for digital transformation, yet there is a shortage of ready solutions able to meet these needs. Our Agent Platform is designed to give businesses full control and visibility over their AI initiatives, helping them to scale faster, manage workflows centrally, and adjust rapidly to evolving requirements.”

Early feedback from the market underscores the growing demand from large enterprises, which value the platform's scalability and ability to centralise AI initiatives.