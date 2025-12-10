MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Environmental Friendly And Sustainable Food Market to Surpass $173 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Specialty Foods market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $456 billion by 2029, with Environmental Friendly And Sustainable Food to represent around 38% of the parent market. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $8,783 billion by 2029, the Environmental Friendly And Sustainable Food market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Environmental Friendly And Sustainable Food Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the environmental friendly and sustainable food market in 2029, valued at $54,883 million. The market is expected to grow from $38,505 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the growing demand for organic produce and increasing e-commerce growth.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Environmental Friendly And Sustainable Food Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the environmental friendly and sustainable food market in 2029, valued at $45,791 million. The market is expected to grow from $33,917 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing environmental concerns and favourable government initiatives.

What will be Largest Segment in the Environmental Friendly And Sustainable Food Market in 2029?

The environmental friendly and sustainable food market is segmented by product type into organic food, plant-based or alternative proteins, sustainable seafood and other products. The organic food market will be the largest segment of the environmental friendly and sustainable food market segmented by product type, accounting for 41% or $70,348 million of the total in 2029. The organic food market will be supported by increasing consumer awareness of health benefits, growing demand for chemical-free produce, government support through certifications and rising concerns about soil health, biodiversity and ethical farming practices.

The environmental friendly and sustainable food market is segmented by distribution channels into super markets and hyper markets, specialty stores, online retailers, foodservice providers and other channels. The super markets and hyper markets market will be the largest segment of the environmental friendly and sustainable food market segmented by distribution, accounting for 41% or $70,618 million of the total in 2029. The super markets and hyper markets market will be supported by increasing consumer preference for convenient access to sustainable products, retailers' commitment to eco-friendly sourcing and private-label sustainability initiatives, growing shelf space for organic and plant-based options and regulatory pressures for greener supply chains and reduced food waste.

The environmental friendly and sustainable food market is segmented by application into 16-34 years old, 35-54 years old and over 55 years old. The 35-54 years old market will be the largest segment of the environmental friendly and sustainable food market segmented by application, accounting for 43% or $74,055 million of the total in 2029. The 35-54 years old market will be supported by growing health awareness, a focus on family nutrition, increased disposable income for premium sustainable products and a preference for ethically sourced and environmentally responsible food choices.

What is the expected CAGR for the Environmental Friendly And Sustainable Food Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the environmental friendly and sustainable food market leading up to 2029 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Environmental Friendly And Sustainable Food Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global environmental friendly and sustainable food market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape global food production, supply chains, and consumer consumption patterns worldwide.

Rising Obesity Rates - The rising obesity rates will become a key driver of growth in the environmental friendly and sustainable food market by 2029. Rising health concerns around obesity, linked to processed foods, sugars and unhealthy fats, are driving a shift in consumer preferences. As consumers become increasingly health-conscious, there is a growing demand for organic, plant-based and nutrient-dense foods that support weight management. This trend is fueling growth in the market for sustainable and eco-friendly products, such as organic produce, whole grains and plant-based proteins. As a result, the rising obesity rates is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of The E-Commerce Industry - The expansion of the e-commerce industry will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the environmental friendly and sustainable food market by 2029. E-commerce platforms enhance consumer access to sustainable food products, even in regions where such options are limited in physical stores. These digital marketplaces also serve an educational role, providing detailed product descriptions, eco-certifications and customer reviews to inform purchasing decisions. To align with sustainability goals, many e-commerce businesses prioritize biodegradable or recyclable packaging, carbon-neutral delivery and emission-reducing logistics strategies. Consequently, the expansion of the e-commerce industry is projected to contributing to a 1.4% annual growth in the market.

Influence Of Social Media And Influencers - The influence of social media and influencers will serve as a key growth catalyst for the environmental friendly and sustainable food market by 2029. Influencers have a significant impact on consumer choices, encouraging the adoption of sustainable food habits by promoting eco-friendly brands, meat alternatives and zero-waste cooking. Social media campaigns have popularized trends like ""Meatless Mondays"" and ""Sustainable Eating Challenges,"" making sustainable diets more accessible and appealing. To enhance credibility and reach, sustainable food brands collaborate with influencers, leveraging sponsored posts, product reviews and testimonials to build trust and encourage consumers to explore eco-friendly options. Therefore, this influence of social media and influencers is projected to supporting to a 0.9% annual growth in the market.

Favorable Government Initiatives - The favorable government initiatives will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the environmental friendly and sustainable food market by 2029. Governments establish clear certification systems to enhance transparency and prevent misleading sustainability claims. Policies aimed at reducing pesticide use promote eco-friendly farming practices and encourage safer agricultural methods. These initiatives include reducing chemical use, encouraging alternative pest control methods and investing in research for safer agricultural practices. Consequently, the favorable government initiatives is projected to contributing to a 0.4% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Environmental Friendly And Sustainable Food Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the environmental friendly and sustainable food for 16-34 years old market, the plant-based environmental friendly and sustainable food market and the environmental friendly and sustainable food online retailers market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $60 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising health consciousness among young consumers, growing demand for ethically sourced and low-carbon food products, and the rapid expansion of digital food retail platforms. This surge reflects the global shift toward sustainable consumption and eco-conscious lifestyles, fueling transformative growth across the broader sustainable food industry.

The environmental friendly and sustainable food for 16-34 years old market is projected to grow by $22,156 million, the plant-based environmental friendly and sustainable food market by $20,566 million and the environmental friendly and sustainable food online retailers market by $17,701 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

