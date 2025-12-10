Duchess Meghan Sends Letter To Father, Criticises Daily Mail's Presence At His Bedside

A spokesperson for Meghan Markle said she had managed to send a letter to her hospitalised father despite the Daily Mail breaching "clear ethical boundaries" by reporting from his bedside.

The broadside comes weeks before Markle's husband Prince Harry starts his privacy lawsuit against the Daily Mail's publisher.

Thomas Markle, Meghan's father, is reported to be in hospital in the Philippines having had a leg amputated.

Meghan - who married King Charles' younger son in 2018 and whose royal title is the Duchess of Sussex - has been trying to contact him, the spokesperson said, after years of estrangement.

"Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father's bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days," a spokesperson for the duchess said on Wednesday.

"With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands."

DMG Media was not immediately available for comment.

The couple have brought numerous cases against media organisations since 2019, as part of what Harry calls a mission for truth and accountability after decades of press intrusion into his life.

In his latest court case, Harry and six others including singer Elton John, are suing Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering dating back 30 years.

The trial will start early next year.

Meghan and her father have been estranged since the run-up to her wedding. Days before the event, Thomas Markle said he would not attend due to ill health after he admitted posing for paparazzi pictures.

Harry and Meghan live in California with their two children. The pair stopped working as members of the British royal family in 2020. British media said Thomas Markle moved from Mexico to the Philippines earlier this year.