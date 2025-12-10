Hanseo University Expands Aviation Training Program With New Frasca Flight Training Device

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Frasca International, Inc., a FlightSafety International company and leader in flight simulation, today announced that Hanseo University in South Korea is expanding its aviation program with a new Level 5 Cessna 172 Flight Training Device (FTD), the seventh Frasca device to join the university's fleet.

Hanseo University's school of Aeronautical Science recognized by the Korean University Accreditation Institute as the nation's first Specialized University for Training Professional Workforce Industries, continues to expand its state-of-the-art simulation capabilities with the acquisition of a Level 5 Cessna 172 FTD. The addition builds on a partnership with Frasca that has spanned more than two decades and further advances aviation education across Asia.

“We were seeking simulators that provided both realism and reliability, and Frasca stood out immediately,” said Dr. HanSuk Jung, Vice President Aeronautics, Hanseo University.“Over the years, our partnership has become a deep and lasting relationship. Frasca isn't simply a supplier, it's a trusted partner in advancing world-class aviation training.”

Since 2003, Hanseo University has steadily expanded its simulation training capabilities with Frasca. Its current fleet includes a Piper Seminole, a Cessna 172, and a Frasca 342 (Bell 206). The newest addition will provide students with an immersive, industry-leading training experience that includes a 220-degree cylindrical visual system.

“We're proud of our long–standing relationship with Hanseo University, and honored it continues to choose Frasca to prepare the next generation of pilots,” said John Frasca, President, Frasca International.“With the addition of the new Cessna 172 simulator, Hanseo will continue to deliver safe, consistent, and cutting-edge training for future aviators.”

Hanseo's aviation program is among the most comprehensive in Asia, featuring a fleet of 49 aircraft, multi-purpose hangars, a control tower, and an on-campus airfield-the first of its kind in Asia and the first at any private university worldwide. The new FTD addition coincides with Frasca's recently announced advancements in visual system technology with the release of VITAL FVS 100, underscoring the company's innovation and sustained leadership in high-fidelity simulation.

