Quantrolox Unveils VIDYAQAR - The World's First True Open-Architecture Quantum Platform For Education, Research, Testing...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--QuantrolOx today announced a major milestone in quantum technology with the launch of, the world's firstdesigned specifically for education, research, testing, and benchmarking. The system was unveiled today in India and will be available globally in the first half of 2026.

The name VIDYAQAR derives from the Sanskrit Vidyākar, meaning“causing wisdom, giving knowledge or science”-a perfect reflection of the platform's mission to widen access to advanced quantum hardware and accelerate innovation.

A Complete, Open and Scalable Quantum Platform

VIDYAQAR is a connected, fully open-architecture superconducting quantum system that brings together:



Cryogenics

Control electronics

Quantum Processing Unit (QPU) Integrated Quantum EDGE software stack

Designed for organisations entering the quantum domain for the first time, VIDYAQAR enables teams to start running experiments on day one, customize every layer of the system without constraints, and scale their infrastructure over time.

This is True Open Architecture: transparent, flexible, and modular.

Why VIDYAQAR Matters

A thriving quantum ecosystem requires shared, open testbeds where hardware, software, and control methods can be prototyped, validated, and benchmarked. VIDYAQAR fills this critical gap.

The platform supports a national or institutional quantum strategy by enabling:



Rapid prototyping of new ideas in quantum hardware, software, and control

Collaboration between universities, government labs, and industry

Development of standards, interoperability frameworks, and indigenous capability Deployment of a scalable national network of quantum systems

VIDYAQAR is built on QuantrolOx's proven open-architecture quantum computer in Delft, already running with multiple QPUs, electronics stacks, and cryogenic components.

Built for Learning - and for Serious R&D

VIDYAQAR is not only a research powerhouse but also an ideal training environment for the next generation of quantum experts. Key features include:



Quantum EDGE Academy - A comprehensive training program for mastering superconducting quantum hardware

Python SDK - Full programmability for custom experiments, libraries, and workflows

Built-in automation with Quantum EDGE - Accelerates bring-up, characterization, calibration, and tuning Modular scalability - Upgrade from a single system to a centrally orchestrated“system of systems”

Availability

VIDYAQAR launches today in India and will be available to customers worldwide in 1H 2026.

QuantrolOx invites universities, national research facilities, and industrial R&D labs seeking an open, extensible quantum platform to join us on the journey to quantum computing.

About QuantrolOx

QuantrolOx develops Quantum EDGE, a next-generation measurement and automation platform that supercharges quantum R&D. Quantum EDGE provides industry-leading capabilities in measurement and automation, all with a modern, polished user interface that is intuitive to use and designed to simplify the complexity of quantum hardware. It works out of the box and integrates with leading instruments. Quantum EDGE is developed and tested on real quantum setups with multiple QPUs across varying architectures - so you can trust it to work reliably in actual lab environments.

Instead of teams of PhD experts spending days manually tuning qubits, Quantum EDGE can automatically characterise and tune a 2-qubit gate in under 25 minutes, and repeat this reliably. That means thousands of development cycles per year instead of just a handful, so hardware teams can improve their qubits much faster. This rapid iteration is essential for building fault-tolerant quantum computers.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink