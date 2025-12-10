CSG Xponent Sweeps Up Top-Tier Analyst, Industry Recognition For Customer Journey Management, Analytics

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--CSG(NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that its flagship customer engagement platform, CSG Xponent, has earned multiple honors for journey management, customer analytics and personalization. This third-party recognition underscores the strength of CSG Xponent as a full-service engagement platform – one that seamlessly combines in-depth journey analytics with real-time orchestration.

In the past month alone, CSG Xponent has been named:



A Leader in QKS Group's SPARK MatrixTM: Customer Journey Management, 2025.

Winner for “Best Personalisation and User Experience Solution” in the FinTech Futures 2025 Banking Tech Awards. A Core Performing provider in CMP Research's Prism for Customer Analytics.

“CSG Xponent moves beyond broad segmentation to pinpoint each customer's journey state, whether stalled, at-risk or ready to convert, and then quantifies the financial impact of each intervention,” said Tanuj Paulose, Analyst, QKS Group.“By unifying analytics, real-time orchestration, identity and omnichannel communications, CSG allows brands in complex industries like media, financial services, healthcare and retail to make customer journey management operational, accountable and directly tied to business performance.”

Designed to bridge the gap between customer expectation and business execution, CSG Xponent allows brands to act with clarity in critical customer moments. The platform integrates real-time data to drive in-the-moment personalization, so brands can identify and fix breaks in the customer journey as they occur. The result is a clearer, more straightforward experience for brands and their customers.

“Almost every brand strives to be customer-obsessed, but few can capture a complete, real-time picture of their customers and act on it,” said Katie Costanzo, President, Customer Experience, CSG.“The brands that can, stand head and shoulders above the rest. I'm humbled to see such strong recognition, a testament to CSG's ability to solve real problems for brands and their customers. It's time to move beyond static maps and embrace intelligent, autonomous systems that proactively anticipate customer needs.”

Looking to the future, CSG Xponent is expanding into new frontiers with CSG's most significant AI advancement yet. Read about Xponent Agentic Orchestration, a coordinated system of intelligent agents that blends control and adaptability, and discover what customers expect in the Age of Overwhelm in CSG's 2026 State of the Customer Experience Report.

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

