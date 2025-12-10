Saudi Arabia's EIF And Legends Global Score Big Joint Venture Announcement

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Saudi Arabia's Events Investment Fund (EIF) and Legends Global have announced a joint venture to support the Kingdom's vision and investment in its fast-growing venue industry.

This partnership will become the venue operator for venue projects within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for exhibition and convention centres and entertainment venues to host world-class events in the culture, entertainment, tourism and indoor sports sectors.

This incredible investment supports the goals of Vision 2030 and represents a new era in the design, development and operation of world-class venues across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Under the joint venture, Legends Global will deliver management services exclusively for the EIF-developed venues as they are delivered in Saudi Arabia.

The signing ceremony took place today at the Development Finance Conference MOMENTUM 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The first venue to be delivered under the agreement will be an Olympic standard shooting range in Riyadh, followed by a business convention and exhibition centre and an arena in Riyadh.

Wahdan Suliman Alkadi, Chief Executive Officer at EIF, said:“This joint venture with Legends Global is a defining moment for Saudi Arabia's events sector. By combining EIF's vision with Legends' world-class operational expertise, we are building the foundation for a sustainable, globally competitive industry. This partnership will not only set new standards for venue quality and guest experience but will also unlock new opportunities for local talent and drive economic growth through innovation and international best practices.”

Dan Levy, Chief Executive Officer at Legends Global, said:“The visionary leadership of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is being realised and I want to thank Wahdan Suliman Alkadi and the EIF for their partnership with Legends Global. We are proud to collaborate on this once-in-a-generation opportunity to help shape the future of Saudi Arabia's events industry. Drawing on decades of experience, we will deliver a bold vision that benefits citizens and residents while attracting millions of visitors. Together, we are creating destinations, activating communities and advancing Vision 2030 through a portfolio of iconic spaces that serve as catalysts for economic diversification, tourism growth and cultural exchange.”

President and Chief Executive, Asia Pacific and Middle East, for Legends Global, Harvey Lister AM, added:“There is real value in working closely together and blending local heritage with global expertise to help create a network of exceptional venues, innovative management and inclusive experiences. Our global network will help create a thriving ecosystem that attracts international artists, sports and event content to feature alongside local event and festival organisers. Together, we are redefining how people gather, connect and experience entertainment, business and culture.”

Permalink