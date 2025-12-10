MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) TROY, Mich., Dec. 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), announced today that Daniel A. Busch has joined the company as its chief financial officer (CFO). Busch brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience to the role, including extensive work in private equity environments, business transformation and data-driven operational performance.



Image caption: Class Valuation names Daniel Allan Busch as chief financial officer.

He most recently served as CFO of Continental Services, a private equity-backed provider of food service management solutions operating across five states. During his tenure, the company grew nearly fivefold through organic expansion and 18 acquisitions. At Continental, he led a team of 100 across finance, IT, procurement, fleet, pricing, merchandising, scheduling and loss prevention, and integrated five companies into a single enterprise-wide finance and reporting platform. He also built dedicated financial planning and analysis (FP&A), tax, treasury and M&A finance functions and established a data analytics team that created workflow automations, performance dashboards and machine learning tools, which improved same-store sales and reduced labor costs and stockouts.

Earlier in his career, Busch served as CFO of PREZIO Health, CFO and treasurer of Renosol Corporation and CFO and treasurer of Tru-Val Tubing Co., where he played key roles in financial turnarounds, operational restructuring and strategic growth. He also held senior roles at The Advisory Board Company, where he advised hospital and physician network executives and helped launch new programs in response to emerging industry needs.

Busch holds an Executive MBA from the University of Michigan Business School, where he graduated first in his class with high distinction and Beta Gamma Sigma honors, and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Colorado Boulder. Outside of work, he is an avid skier and a longtime youth ski racing coach at Mt. Brighton in Michigan.

“Dan brings a rare combination of disciplined financial management, operational insight and hands-on leadership that aligns perfectly with where Class Valuation is headed,” said Class Valuation CEO John Fraas.“His experience integrating teams, elevating performance and using data to drive better decisions will strengthen our foundation and support our growth in the years ahead.”

About Class Valuation

Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, streamlined processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information please visit .

Tags: @ClassValuation #appraisal #valuation #lending

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Class Valuation

...

209-774-6555

News Source: Class Valuation