Firstclose Integrates Stewart Home Equity Solutions Into OMS To Streamline Lender Workflows

Through this partnership, FirstClose OMS users will gain integrated access to Stewart's comprehensive suite of home equity title, valuation and closing solutions. By streamlining ordering and fulfillment within a single workflow, lenders can reduce manual steps, accelerate decisioning and improve borrower experiences.

“Our home equity fulfillment solutions are designed to help lenders move with speed and confidence,” said Beth Fowler, President of Stewart Lender Services.“By integrating with FirstClose we're equipping lenders with the tools needed to accelerate loan decisioning, improve operational efficiency, and provide borrowers with a modern, streamlined home equity experience.”

Stewart's addition to FirstClose OMS provides lenders with data, property reports, title insurance, and an E&O Policy covering home equity loans, offering options and rapid response. Stewart also offers automated title decisioning tools and a streamlined curative process, which supports faster eligibility checks and quicker clear-to-close outcomes for many loan scenarios.

“Partnering with Stewart Lender Services enhances the power of our Order Management System by giving lenders direct access to a broader set of integrated home equity solutions,” said Tedd Smith, CEO of FirstClose.“By unifying data, title, valuation and closing workflows in one place, lenders can shorten cycle times, manage risk and drive growth in the evolving home equity market while also delivering a more seamless experience for borrowers.”

Lenders using FirstClose OMS can also leverage Stewart Valuation Intelligence's offerings, which include desktop and field appraisals, AVMs, hybrid inspections and analytics that support accurate property valuation and risk assessment. Stewart's integrated signing and closing services offer multiple options, including mobile notary, remote online notarization (RON), and in-person electronic notarization (IPEN), which enhance convenience and operational efficiency.

About Stewart Lender Services

Stewart Lender Services, part of the Stewart family of companies (NYSE-STC), delivers an integrated suite of solutions that helps lenders accelerate decisions, reduce friction and create better customer experiences from application to close. Whether you're a credit union, community bank or national lender, you can rely on Stewart as your single-source partner. With advanced technology, deep industry expertise and a customer-centric delivery model designed to adapt to your needs, we help you reduce cycle times, manage risk and stay Next-Move Ready for whatever the market brings next. Learn more here.

About FirstClose

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to HELOC and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company's mission is to increase profitability and reduce costs for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist their borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs, and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit .

