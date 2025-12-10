Netfonds AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures

Netfonds Group continues dynamic growth in the first nine months of 2025 – EBITDA and EBITDA margin significantly increased

Hamburg, 10 December 2025 – With gross revenue of EUR 192.7 million in the first nine months of 2025 (9M 2024: EUR 168.6 million), the Netfonds Group has maintained its very high level of growth. Net consolidated revenue rose to EUR 35.4 million in the same period (9M 2024: EUR 31.1 million), underscoring the positive momentum of the current financial year.

Earnings power developed particularly well. EBITDA reached EUR 6.9 million after nine months, clearly exceeding the previous year's figure (9M 2024: EUR 4.8 million). This corresponds to an increase in the EBITDA margin in relation to net revenue to 19.6% (9M 2024: 15.5%). Operating profit (EBIT) also increased to EUR 4.2 million (9M 2024: EUR 3.0 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 3.4 million (9M 2024: EUR 2.9 million).

Dynamic growth across all business units

Growth was once again driven by all relevant business units. The investment and asset management segment reached a new record level on the reporting date with assets under administration (AuA) of EUR 30.75 billion. This represents a significant increase over the previous year (9M 2024: EUR 27.2 billion). The strong business performance is based on continued inflows of funds in the custody business via the finfire platform and in wealth management.

Assets in the asset management and wealth management business continued to increase over the course of the year. The number of new customers, new investors and new distribution partners remained at a very high level, forming the basis for future growth.

Scaling of the finfire platform drives margin improvement

"The consistent further development and implementation of new functions in the finfire platform is now paying off visibly. With an EBITDA margin of around 20% based on net revenues, we are seeing our business model increasingly scale up. The focus on efficiency and optimising costs while simultaneously growing is paying off", says Martin Steinmeyer, CEO of Netfonds AG.

Further course of the financial year

In view of the positive business development in the first nine months of 2025, the Management Board confirms its forecast for the rest of the year. The Netfonds Group is well positioned to achieve its annual targets in what is traditionally its strongest business quarter.

Overview 9M 2025 / 9M 2024

in EUR million * 9M 2025 9M 2024 Development Gross consolidated revenue 192.7 168.6 +14.3% Net consolidated revenue 35.4 31.1 +13.8% EBITDA 6.9 4.8 +43.0% EBITDA margin / net revenue 19.6% 15.5% +4.1 pp EBIT 4.2 3.0 +37.1% EBT 3.4 2.9 +16.1% Assets under administration 30.75 billion 27.20 billion +13.1% * Rounded

