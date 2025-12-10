tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO Announces Partnership With Polymath to Deliver Regulated Real-World Asset Tokenization on Polymesh Blockchain

NEW YORK, NY - December 10, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc., a leading innovator in blockchain-powered multi-asset infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Polymath, the company behind Polymesh - an institutional-grade Layer 1 (L1) blockchain purpose-built for regulated real-world assets (RWAs). The partnership brings together Polymath's specialized RWA blockchain technology and tZERO's regulated broker-dealer and tokenization capabilities to jointly support issuers seeking to tokenize assets directly on the Polymesh network. Under the agreement, Polymath and tZERO will work together to support issuers interested in tokenizing directly on Polymesh while leveraging tZERO's regulated infrastructure - including the potential for tZERO Securities to serve as broker-dealer of record where applicable. This collaboration enables issuers to complete primary offerings on Polymesh through tZERO's tokenization and compliance workflows and, where eligible, access secondary trading on tZERO's SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS). The combined model streamlines issuer onboarding, enhances regulatory confidence, and provides a fully supported pathway from issuance to lifecycle management. As part of the relationship, tZERO will also operate a validator node on Polymesh, underscoring a deeper commitment to the network's governance, security, and long-term ecosystem development. Polymesh is designed specifically for regulated financial assets, offering native identity, compliance, confidentiality, and governance frameworks. Pairing Polymath's L1 chain architecture with tZERO's regulatory and market structure expertise provides issuers with a combined solution that is purpose-built for real-world tokenization at institutional scale. “This collaboration between a purpose-engineered RWA blockchain and our regulated technology stack is aligned with one of our strategic pillars to build closer adjacencies with the defi ecosystem and to give issuers clear, compliant, and scalable paths to tokenization using a range of technologies,” said Alan Konevsky, Chief Executive Officer of tZERO.“Polymath is unique as a for-profit entity with a proven L1 and its governance and infrastructure align strongly with our multi-chain strategy and broader vision for an interconnected, institutional-ready, digital asset ecosystem.” “This partnership with tZERO marks a major milestone for regulated tokenization,” commented Vincent Kadar, Chief Executive Officer of Polymath.“Polymesh was built from the ground up to solve the exact governance, identity, compliance, and confidentiality challenges that institutions face when moving real-world assets on-chain. Pairing our purpose-built Layer-1 with tZERO's proven broker-dealer, ATS, and custody infrastructure creates the clearest, most compliant end-to-end pathway for issuers anywhere in the world. We're not just integrating technology stacks; we're delivering the institutional-grade solution the market has been waiting for.” This collaboration strengthens the broader RWA ecosystem by aligning Polymath's L1 chain governance with tZERO's regulated stack, enabling a scalable foundation for issuers looking to launch, manage, and grow digital asset programs. tZERO Media Contact:

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

... Polymath Contact:

Vincent Kadar, CEO, Polymath Research Inc.

...ork About Polymath Research Inc. Polymath i s the fintech company tokenizing the global financial system. The company is transforming the private securities market with a white-label SaaS platform that tokenizes real-world assets. Scalable and highly customizable, Polymath lets issuers design compliant, efficient issuance flows while integrating via APIs with custodians, fund-management platforms, cap-table tools, CRM systems, and KYC/AML providers. Polymath brings institutional-grade security, liquidity, and efficiency to private markets. About Polymesh Labs Ltd. Polymesh is an institutional-grade permissioned blockchain built specifically for regulated assets. It streamlines traditional workflows and opens the door to new financial instruments by solving challenges around governance, identity, compliance, confidentiality, and settlement. About tZERO tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website. About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. It operates in accordance with the SEC's statement, dated December 23, 2020, regarding the Custody of Digital Asset Securities by Special Purpose Broker-Dealers. Digital asset securities may not be“securities” as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are“investment contracts” under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of“securities”-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck. About tZERO Securities, LLC tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck. Investor Notice Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investor's ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. News Source: tZERO

