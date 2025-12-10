Dreaming Of A White Christmas? Head To Canada With The Nation's Flag Carrier

If you've always wanted to experience the magic of a white Christmas, there is no better place than Canada to visit this season! The snow-covered winter wonderland has natural parks, winter festivals, and Christmas markets just waiting to be discovered. And the best part about travelling to this snowy landscape from India? Air Canada offers great connections from Delhi to Toronto and Vancouver.

Here are our top picks for where to visit during the festive season:

Banff National Park, Alberta

Banff Christmas Market & Lake Louise Sleigh Rides

Tucked in the Rocky Mountains, Banff looks like a picture-perfect holiday postcard. Temperatures go below 10°C creating the perfect ambience for Christmas. Head to the Banff Christmas Market at Cascade Shops to pick up handmade crafts and heart-warming goodies, listen to carol singers and sip on hot chocolate as you stroll under a canopy of lights.

How to get there: Air Canada operates double daily flights from Delhi to Vancouver via Montreal or Toronto. From Vancouver, take a 90-minute flight to Calgary and then get an 80-minute bus to Banff.

Niagara Falls, Ontario

Winter Festival of Lights

Canada is synonymous with the Niagara Falls; if visiting for Christmas, go see the breathtaking waterfall frozen into stunning shards of ice. And walk the Niagara Parkway, which is lit up with over three million light displays, fireworks and laser shows!

The Winter Festival of Lights, which runs from November to early January, is Canada's biggest free outdoor light show, with firework displays over Niagara Falls on Fridays and Sundays, as well as music and ice carvings at Dufferin Islands.

How to get there: Air Canada operates seven weekly direct flights (one daily) from Delhi to Toronto. The bus Toronto to Niagara Falls takes 90 minutes, while the train is two hours.

Whistler, British Columbia

Whistler Village Winter Wonderland & Ice Skating

Whistler Village is an idyllic snow haven in the Coast Mountains, lit up with over 350,000 fairy lights during Christmas. Covered in around 10 meters of snow a year, the village houses Whistler Blackcomb, one of the largest ski resorts in North America. Join in the fun with bonfires, Santa visits, and skating on the Olympic Plaza rink. Shop for crafts at the local markets or sip warm cider after a round of night skiing.

How to get there: Air Canada operates double daily flights from Delhi to Vancouver via Montreal or Toronto. It's then a two-hour drive to Whistler.

Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Santa Claus Parade & Distillery District Winter Village

City lovers will relish the Christmas buzz of Toronto. The CN Tower glows red and green, capturing the true spirit of the season, while a stunning tree lights up Nathan Phillips Square to get everyone in the holiday mood. The famous Santa Claus Parade is worth seeing with its floats, bands, and flying elves. The Distillery Winter Village decorates its 40 huts with lights, treats and gifts on brick paths.

How to get there: Take one of Air Canada's seven-weekly direct flights (one daily) from Delhi to Vancouver via Montreal or Toronto.

There is something magical about being part of a perfect white Christmas celebration and Canada knows best how to create a winter wonderland for you to enjoy some festive fun!