NAFA To Deliver Valuable Educational Sessions For The Growing Fleet Industry At NAFA's I&E 2026

NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry's largest membership association, is excited to announce the slate of comprehensive educational sessions for its 2026 Institute & Expo (I&E), which will take place April 13-15, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Corporate and Government fleet professionals across North America are invited to gain valuable insights into the latest fleet management trends, technologies and strategies designed to drive public and commercial fleet operations into the future.

Over the course of three days, attendees will experience a series of immersive, hands-on educational sessions covering the full spectrum of fleet and mobility management. These sessions were carefully selected through a call for presentations process to address the key areas impacting today's fleet managers.

All sessions are rated for different levels of fleet experience (Beginner, Intermediate or Advanced) and designated for the session's intended audience (Government, Commercial or both).

The 2026 educational sessions will target the following categories:



Emerging Technologies – This track immerses attendees in the forefront of fleet innovation, providing key insights to optimize fleets for the future.

Law Enforcement – This track addresses the unique needs and challenges of law enforcement fleet operations.

Leadership – This track focuses on the next generation of professionals who will lead this dynamic industry.

Legislative Advocacy – This track explores the latest federal and state policy developments that impact fleet operations.

New to Fleet – Ideal for fleet professionals new to the industry, this track covers the essentials of fleet management.

Operations Management – This track provides strategies for optimizing fleet administration, operations and efficiency.

Safety – Focused on reducing fleet risks, this track explores effective safety strategies.

Strategy – This track explores key strategies for long-term fleet success, including sustainability and cost management.

Sustainability – This track focuses on the transition to sustainable fleet operations, covering EVs, alternative fuels and sustainability reporting. Technicians – Designed to enhance the technical skills of fleet technicians, this track covers the latest maintenance practices and emerging technologies.

With more than 40 educational sessions, I&E attendees will have the opportunity to explore a variety of topics relevant to their fleet management needs.

View the full list of education sessions for more information.

Early bird registration for I&E 2026 ends Feb. 6, 2026. Fleet professionals who register by then will enjoy discounted rates, ensuring access to all educational sessions, the industry's largest Exhibit Hall, and numerous networking opportunities with peers and industry leaders. Media registration is complimentary for credentialed journalists.

Prospective exhibitors are encouraged to secure their space early to ensure prime placement in the Exhibit Hall. For more information about reserving an exhibit booth, please visit NAFA's website. Sponsorship opportunities can be secured here. This year's current sponsors include American Honda Motor Co., Holman, Hyundai Motor America, IntelliShift, JJ Kane Auctions, KeyTrak, Legend, Merchants Fleet, Motive, Ram Professional, Samsara and Voyager Mastercard.

