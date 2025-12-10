Saison Technology International And Opnova Form Partnership To Transform Operational Efficiency With Agentic AI

San Mateo, California, December 10th, 2025, NewsDirect

Saison Technology International, a global leader in data integration solutions, and Opnova, provider of an agentic AI platform designed to deliver new levels of efficiency to enterprise operations, today announced a strategic partnership to put an end to repetitive tasks that can lead to thousands of hours of lost productivity and revenue each year.

Opnova's agentic AI automation solution, combined with Saison Technology's data integration platform, enables companies to streamline workflows that access all types of corporate data, eliminate operational bottlenecks, integrate disconnected applications, and improve ROI on all technology investments. The joint offering leverages artificial intelligence to reduce the time spent on these tasks, commonly referred to as 'rework', offering a modern solution that is both effective and secure. Clients across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, and telecommunications, will now have access to powerful tools designed to meet the challenges of modern IT and compliance operations.

Opnova's platform has been designed to seamlessly integrate with existing IT frameworks, improving processes in real time while prioritizing model safety, data security, and governance. This makes it an ideal complement to Saison Technology's solutions, which focus on unifying and optimizing data across diversified systems and platforms.

The joint solution from Opnova and Saison Technology offers a range of benefits, including:



Employee empowerment: Automating repetitive tasks to free up employee bandwidth for more strategic activities.

Enhanced security and compliance: Leveraging AI to improve adherence to protocols and reduce risk.

Increased productivity and efficiency: Streamlining operations to minimize errors and enhance output quality. Complete customer control: Ranging from continuous human supervision to human-in-the-loop approval for specific actions.

About Opnova

Opnova is transforming back-office operations with an agentic AI solution that takes the Rework Out of Work. With a team of serial entrepreneurs, platform architects, developers, and AI/ML scientists, Opnova's mission is to empower enterprises with intelligent solutions that eliminate manual, repetitive tasks, enabling businesses to operate more efficiently and effectively.

About Saison Technology International

Saison Technology International, a subsidiary of Saison Technology (TYO: 9640) has helped more than 10,000 global enterprises move critical information, streamline data flows, and automate processes to instantly put knowledge where it is needed. Knowledge empowers people, inspires strategy, and transforms businesses and markets. In the right hands, in the right place, it is much more than a set of facts. Knowledge is a force that can inspire innovation, drive profits, and affect positive change. For more information, please visit .

