Techmediabreaks Blockquarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC) Launches Blqcbuster To Enhance Access To Products And Company Updates

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BlockQuarry (OTC: BLQC) announced the launch of BLQCBuster, a new corporate website designed to streamline access to company information, product details, and forthcoming ordering procedures. The platform features improved navigation, updated corporate materials, 3D animations of the BLQCbuster miner, and a portal for customers to request sales quotes. CEO Gregg Boehmer said the site represents a new chapter in BlockQuarry's communication strategy and will serve as the central hub for future operational updates as the company advances its growth plan.

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC) is revolutionizing the cryptocurrency mining hardware sector through its innovative American-manufactured mining solutions. The Company specializes in developing advanced, scalable mining technology that addresses critical market demands for domestic supply chain security, superior engineering, and comprehensive operational support. Through its flagship BLQCBusterTM platform and BLQCsmithTM service ecosystem, BlockQuarry delivers cutting-edge performance combined with modular architecture designed for both enterprise-scale operations and the evolving regulatory landscape. The Company is committed to providing secure, sustainable, and economically viable infrastructure solutions for cryptocurrency mining, AI, and high-performance computing applications.

