Billiondollarbreaks D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Announces Qubits 2026 Quantum Computing User Conference

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), (“D-Wave”) a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services, announced its annual Qubits user conference will take place January 27 and 28, 2026, in Boca Raton, Florida. Featuring talks from D-Wave's executives, customers, industry leaders, and scientists, the event will highlight how the company's energy-efficient annealing quantum computers and hybrid-quantum solvers are delivering measurable impact today. In addition, D-Wave will share its latest technology roadmap for both annealing and gate-model initiatives, underscoring its leadership in delivering commercial-grade superconducting quantum technology and outlining its strategic vision for the future.

One of the premier quantum computing events of the year, Qubits 2026 will bring together attendees from around the globe to share insights, explore new ideas and discuss the rapidly advancing field of quantum computing. Notable speakers include representatives from Anduril, AT&T, Davidson Technologies, Lighthouse DIG, North Wales Police, PolarisQB, Q-Alliance, Quantum Coast Capital, TECNALIA, Unissant, Verge, and others.

For those unable to attend in person, D-Wave will offer a free virtual livestream of the first day's talks.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. We are the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the only company building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum, today. Our quantum computers - the world's largest - feature QPUs with sub-second response times and can be deployed on-premises or accessed through our quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations trust D-Wave with their toughest computational challenges. With over 200 million problems submitted to our quantum systems to date, our customers apply our technology to address use cases spanning optimization, artificial intelligence, research and more. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how we're shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: .

