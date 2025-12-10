Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PSEG Foundation Honored With The Spirit Of Edison Corporate Community Leader Award From Thomas Edison State University

2025-12-10 11:01:32
(MENAFN- 3BL) The PSEG Foundation was recently honored with the Spirit of Edison Corporate Community Leader Award from Thomas Edison State University, recognizing 30+ years of support for military and veteran students.
The PSEG Foundation is proud to continue that support by helping increase scholarships and support new course development in nuclear energy engineering technology, assisting students transitioning into high-demand civilian careers.
To all military and veteran students, thank you for your service.

