Keybank Names Walters Corporate Responsibility Officer
Previously, Walters served as director of programs at All Star Code, leading national community engagement strategies to close the digital divide and increase access to technology and leadership development for young men of color. She has also worked as vice president of programs for The Steinman Foundation.
“Olivia's dedication to community and passion for driving measurable impact make her an ideal fit for this position,” said Mattie Jones Hollowell, regional corporate responsibility officer, KeyBank.“KeyBank is committed to responsible banking and investing in the communities we proudly call home. I am thrilled to have Olivia bring her significant expertise to lead and expand KeyBank's community outreach efforts.”
An active member of her community, Walters serves on the board of CHI Saint Joseph Children's Health, where she contributes to strategies that enhance health outcomes for children and families through community partnerships.
