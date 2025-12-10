Global Electronics Council Launches EPEAT 2.0 To Accelerate The Next Generation Of Responsible Technology

MENAFN - 3BL) PORTLAND, Ore., December 10, 2025 /3BL/ - The Global Electronics Council(GEC) today announced the launch of EPEAT2.0, the next generation of the world's leading ecolabel for sustainable electronics. Building on more than two decades of measurable impact, EPEAT 2.0 represents a major step forward to support the vast stakeholder community invested in responsible electronics, including significant updates to the underlying science-based criteria, reflecting today's most urgent priorities.

Among other notable changes, EPEAT 2.0 now addresses not only the sustainability aspects of the products themselves, but also broader corporate commitments and value chain due diligence.

“EPEAT 2.0 represents the next evolution of leadership in responsible technology,” said Bob Mitchell, CEO of GEC.“By working together with a multi-stakeholder community, we've built on a solid foundation to create an innovative framework that accelerates measurable progress toward a more sustainable future. This system change dramatically widens EPEAT's scope, impact and practical value for the organizations that rely on it every day.”

EPEAT 2.0 expands on the existing framework with a modular, harmonized approach that prioritizes impact. The updated criteria address sustainability consistently across product categories and focus on the most urgent environmental and social priorities, including:



Climate: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain.

Circularity: Accelerating design for reuse, repair and recycling while addressing packaging, water and waste.

Chemicals of Concern: Eliminating toxic substances hazardous to human health and the environment. Responsible Supply Chains: Advancing fair labor practices, work health and safety, and responsible sourcing of materials.

EPEAT 2.0 has launched with registered products available from Dell Technologies, HP, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

“This update will make it easier for central procuring organizations like the Office of Government Procurement in Ireland to identify and source products that meet the sustainability goals of Irish Public Sector bodies,” said Fergal Ryan, Portfolio Manager ICT Procurement, Office of Government Procurement in Ireland.

Developed and operated by GEC, the EPEAT Program has long set the benchmark for environmental and social performance in electronics. In addition to the criteria updates, the transition to EPEAT 2.0 also includes a host of system updates to meet the needs of global purchasers, policy makers, and manufacturers committed to measurable sustainability outcomes, including an upgraded EPEAT registry and specific programs for retailers and supply chain partners.

EPEAT will enter a transition period during which products may be registered under both EPEAT 1.0 and EPEAT 2.0. Participating Manufacturers can continue registering new products to EPEAT 1.0 criteria until July 1, 2026. By July 1, 2027, all products listed on the EPEAT Registry will meet EPEAT 2.0 criteria, concluding the transition period.

Products registered under EPEAT 1.0 will remain visible on the EPEAT Registry throughout this period, ensuring uninterrupted access for purchasers and full transparency.

Developed through a balanced, multi-stakeholder consensus-based process, EPEAT 2.0 reflects the collaboration of manufacturers, scientists, sustainability advocates, government agencies, and institutional purchasers worldwide.

Visit epeat for more information on EPEAT 2.0 and to view registered products.

About the Global Electronics Council

The Global Electronics Council (GEC) envisions a world with only sustainable electronic technology that enhances the well-being of people and planet. Our mission is to accelerate the transformation of markets toward prioritizing the most sustainable electronic products and services.

As stewards of the EPEAT ecolabel, we set global standards for electronics that empower brands, their value chains and their buyers to achieve ambitious sustainability goals. Through our thought leadership, advocacy, and EPEAT ecolabel, GEC is helping to reshape the electronics industry into a driving force for environmental preservation and global well-being.

Our EPEAT Ecolabel

We are stewards of the EPEAT ecolabel, the definitive global standard to drive change across the technology sector from extraction to end of life. EPEAT enables manufacturers to follow strict third party verified standards while providing transparency for buyers.

Since its launch in 2006, procurement professionals have reported purchases of over 2.7 billion EPEAT products, generating cost savings exceeding 34 billion USD and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over 341 million metric tonnes.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Erik Fessler

Senior Manager, Global Communications

+1.971.380.4088

...