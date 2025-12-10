In Pictures: Derbyshire Special School Launches Purpose-Built Library Which Features Personalised Books From David Walliams

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published by Derbyshire Times

Alfreton Park School has opened its new library – designed to allow students to discover the joy of reading, develop their literacy skills, and build confidence.

The official opening ceremony was held at 10am on Wednesday, November 26, when members of Griffith Foods delegation cut the ribbon with a help of Alfreton Park School students.

Griffith Foods donated £7,000 to help with the project, and the library has already put first of many smiles on pupils' faces.

Continue reading the original article here.

Note: The library is designed for children with special educational needs, provides a calm and focused environment where students can discover the joy of reading and build confidence.