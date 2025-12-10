Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Podcast Discusses Strengthening Military Families With Innovation And Partnership


2025-12-10 11:01:18
(MENAFN- 3BL) In a recent episode of The Bridge, Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) CEO Shannon Razsadin spoke with Leidos Health & Civil Sector President Liz Porter about the challenges military families face-and how technology and empathy can help strengthen military family well-being.

Drawing on her experience as both a corporate leader and retired military spouse, Porter discussed how innovation and public-private partnerships are advancing solutions that enhance military family readiness, resilience, and quality of life.

Porter and Razsadin explored several pressing challenges for military families today:

  • Accessing resources: Support exists but navigating it can feel like“a labyrinth.” Porter said improving care coordination and navigation-enhanced by tools like telehealth-can help individuals move more smoothly through each stage of their care journey, from identifying needs to accessing timely, specialized support.
  • Mental health stigma: Awareness is growing, but stigma still discourages many from seeking help. Expanded access to behavioral health and telehealth services can create more approachable entry points - offering private, flexible ways to begin care, stay engaged, and sustain progress toward recovery.
  • Spouse employment: With military spouse unemployment around 20%, according to 2024 Department of Defense data

