Investing In People: How Southern Company Is Strengthening The Communities We Serve

At Southern Company, we believe in being a force for good.In the latest episode of Big Topics, Tiny Mic, Southern Company Gas Vice President of Corporate Responsibility Serena Levy explains how we're investing our time and resources back into the communities we serve.

Southern Company believes that simply by being part of a community, it has a responsibility to make it better. And that impact isn't just aspirational, it's real and measurable.

Through Corporate Foundations and employee-led giving, Southern Company turns that commitment into action. In 2024 alone, Southern Company and its operating companies invested more than $85 million in grants, sponsorships, and impact initiatives. These investments fuel scholarships in STEM, workforce development and job training, public safety programs and so much more, creating opportunities and strengthening communities across the Southern Company footprint.