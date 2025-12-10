EZVIZ Brings Unbeatable Double 12 Magic Across Southeast Asia, Celebrating Smarter Living With Exclusive Offers On Smart Home Gadgets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This festive season, EZVIZ, the trusted smart companion for families across Southeast Asia, is bringing a wave of joy and security with irresistible offers on its most popular smart products. As the year draws to a close, there's no better time to refresh your home with EZVIZ's innovative gadgets, ensuring you and your loved ones step into the new year wrapped in comfort, care, and protection.

Forget the stress of deal-hunting, EZVIZ has you covered with exclusive savings on the most sought-after smart cameras. Whether you want to fortify your home's interior or bolster its outdoor security, EZVIZ's thoughtfully crafted products make smart living more accessible than ever. Here are some must-have highlights:

H8c Outdoor Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera

Ditch the outdated cameras and take your security seriously. The H8c's 360-degree coverage leaves no corner unchecked, while smart person detection and auto-tracking follow every move, ensuring you never miss a thing. Built for all weather, it delivers crystal-clear video, day or night, and enables you talk directly to anyone through two-way communication. Easy to set up and use, because home security should work without any stress.

C6N G1 Indoor Outdoor Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera

The C6N G1 is a no-brainer for anyone wanting full coverage at an affordable price. With 4K video and simple setup, security doesn't get easier or smarter than this indoor camera. Its 350° pan and 85° tilt provide a complete view for tight spots or high mounting. Smart motion detection zooms in on what matters, giving only the alerts you need. The extra vertical tilt ensures you capture everything from top to bottom, whether it's a visitor entering the room or the pet running around. Day or night, the video is crystal-clear, and two-way audio keeps you connected.

H7c Dual-Lens Indoor Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera

Take your home security up a notch with the H7c Dual. It offers the best of both worlds: a wide-angle fixed lens for full-room coverage and a pan-and-tilt lens to zoom in on what matters. It guards with eyes and ears: with loud‐noise detection and smart human‐shape alerts, you're notified only when it really counts. A quick tap starts two‐way talk for instant check in or response. With 2K+ video and color night vision, it sees clearly day and night, without complicated setup or a high price.

H9c Dual Lens Indoor Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera

Ready to see your security as it should be? The H9c Dual gives you the answer: a wide-angle lens that blankets your space and a pan-and-tilt lens that zeroes in on the action. It's intuitive, automatically tracking movement and focusing where it counts, so you never miss a detail. 2K clarity makes every frame crystal clear, while color night vision and spotlights ensure nothing stays hidden in the dark.

