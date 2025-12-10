Strengthening Health Ties With Uganda And Lesotho Under The America First Global Health Strategy
Today, the United States signed five-year bilateral health cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the governments of Uganda and Lesotho to advance the American First Global Health Strategy and build resilient, self-reliant, and durable health systems in both countries.
In Kampala, the United States and Uganda signed a five-year, nearly $2.3 billion bilateral health cooperation agreement that signifies the importance of the relationship between the two countries. As part of the agreement, the United States plans to invest up to $1.7 billion to combat HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), malaria and other infectious diseases across Uganda while helping strengthen Uganda's health system. As part of the agreement, the Government of Uganda pledged to co-invest over $500 million in line with the National Development Plan IV and Uganda's Vision 2040. The agreement will further Uganda's national health digitalization effort, as well as provide support for faith-based health care providers and for health care services to the Ugandan military, which is assisting with a number of key operations in the region.
In Lesotho, the United States and Lesotho signed a five-year, $364 million bilateral health MOU. Through this agreement, the State Department, working with Congress, intends to provide up to $232 million over the next five years to support Lesotho's efforts to combat HIV/AIDS, while bolstering the health workforce, data systems, and disease surveillance and outbreak response. As part of the MOU, the Government of Lesotho intends to invest $132 million in its domestic HIV/AIDS response. From internet connectivity for health clinics to advanced robotics delivery of life-saving medical products, the $364 million MOU opens the door to innovations that mutually advance health care and the local economy.
The United States will continue to sign multi-year Bilateral Agreements on Global Health Cooperation with dozens of countries receiving U.S. health assistance in the coming weeks to advance the America First Global Health Strategy.
