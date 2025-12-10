Federal Reserve Board And Federal Open Market Committee Release Economic Projections From The December 9-10 FOMC Meeting
The attached tables and charts released on Wednesday summarize the economic projections made by Federal Open Market Committee participants in conjunction with the December 9-10 meeting.
For media inquiries, email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.
Projections (PDF) | Accessible Materials
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment