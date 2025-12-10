Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Federal Reserve Board And Federal Open Market Committee Release Economic Projections From The December 9-10 FOMC Meeting

Federal Reserve Board And Federal Open Market Committee Release Economic Projections From The December 9-10 FOMC Meeting


2025-12-10 11:00:29
(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The attached tables and charts released on Wednesday summarize the economic projections made by Federal Open Market Committee participants in conjunction with the December 9-10 meeting.

For media inquiries, email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

Projections (PDF) | Accessible Materials

MENAFN10122025007934016983ID1110463550



The Federal Reserve

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search