Indian Envoy To Canada Meets Speaker Of House Of Commons, Discusses Parliamentary Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) Ottawa, Dec 11 (IANS) In a bid to boost India-Canada parliamentary ties, Indian High Commissioner to Canada Dinesh K. Patnaik met Canadian Speaker of the House of Commons, Francis Scarpaleggia and discussed shared democratic values along with avenues for future cooperation between the two countries.

India is also set to host a delegation led by Speaker Scarpaleggia during the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments of Commonwealth Countries (CSPOC) slated for January 2026.

"High Commissioner Dinesh K. Patnaik met with the Speaker of the House of Commons Francis Scarpaleggia today to discuss advancing India-Canada parliamentary ties. Productive exchange on shared democratic values and future collaboration. India looks forward to welcoming a delegation led by the Speaker at the 28th CSPOC next month," the Indian High Commission in Ottawa posted on X on Thursday (Indian time).

On Wednesday, Patnaik held a productive meeting with Lena Metlege Diab, Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, where the two sides explored ways to deepen bilateral cooperation between India and Canada.

The talks also covered immigration processes, student-related issues, and a deeper understanding of respective systems, with an emphasis on strengthening people-to-people ties.

Last week, the Indian High Commissioner held discussions with Canadian Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree on strengthening security and law enforcement cooperation between the two countries.

"Honoured to meet Minister Gary Anandasangaree. Discussed our shared priorities in enhancing security and law enforcement cooperation between India and Canada. We also explored new avenues for collaboration and ways to further strengthen our existing engagement mechanisms," the Indian High Commission in Ottawa quoted Patnaik as saying.

Patnaik also visited the Legislative Assembly of the Canadian Province of British Columbia in a step to boost the bilateral partnership.

According to the Indian High Commission in Ottawa, he met several leaders of British Columbia during the visit, including Raj Chouhan, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests and Sunita Dhir, Parliamentary Secretary.

Patnaik also held discussions with Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation and Jagrup Brar, Minister of State for Mining and Critical Minerals of British Columbia.