New York State Congressional Delegation Former Administrative Assistant Of The Year (FAATY) Award Celebrates 20 Years

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In 2005, the Former Administrative Assistant of the Year (FAATY)*, a bipartisan award, was established as a way to celebrate the great State of New York and recognize excellence in public service – stellar careers exemplifying the best of the FAATY tradition: Paratus Ad Omnia (Ready for Anything). The award expanded its mission in 2011 to endow a scholarship fund at LeMoyne College and in 2018, to raise scholarship funds for State University of New York (SUNY) students.

The FAATY awards take place yearly in D.C. in December, 12/10 this year. Always over subscribed, the dinner event attendees include former and current NYS delegation leadership and NYS friends and supporters – this year marks the FAATY's 20th anniversary.

The FAATY's first recipients were Maria Cino, Chief of Staff (COS) to Representative Bill Paxon and Kevin Sheekey, COS to Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan.

“Since our founding, the FAATY has commemorated the excellent work of many Chiefs of Staff and other leaders in the New York delegation,” said John Calvelli, former COS to Representative Eliot Engel and FAATY Founder, as well as current Executive Vice President of Public Affairs for the Wildlife Conservation Society.“And as we have grown, we have expanded our mission by supporting the next generation of public servants through the Michael Kinsella Scholarship at LeMoyne College and launching a scholarship program to support New York students interning in Congress by partnering with the State University of New York (SUNY) and the New York State Society (NYSS).”

The Kinsella Scholarship at LeMoyne College, named in honor of a beloved founder of the FAATY tradition, assists young college students committed to learning the public policy process and utilizing that knowledge for the betterment of our society. Begun in 2011, the Kinsella Scholarship was fully endowed in 2017.

“The FAATY scholarship program, started in 2018, provides financial support to New York college students with demonstrated interest and high potential for a career in public service, but who otherwise would be unable to intern in Washington without financial support,” said Paul Lobo, former COS to Representative Susan Molinari, NYSS President and Founder of Policy Integration Partners.“To date we have supported 28 interns, many who have interned on the Hill and went on to leadership roles, even as COS, in both NYS and D.C.”

This year the FAATY recognizes Tony Bullock, COS to Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, and Dean D'Amore, COS to Representative Sherry Boehlert and former Republican Co-Dean, and for the first time will present a special“Friend of the FAATY” Award to Michael Miller for his years of service to the New York delegation in his role as head of JCRC. Last year's awardees were Erynn Hook, COS to Representative Chris Collins and Jameel Aalim-Johnson, COS to Representative Gregory W. Meeks.

Past recipients have included – Sherwood Boehlert COS to Representative Alexander Pirnie, Jim Messina, COS to Representative Carolyn McCarthy, Dan Leonard, COS to Representative Susan Molinari, Howard Wolfson COS to Representative Nita Lowey, Ellyn Toscano COS to Representative José Serrano, Paul Lobo COS to Representative Susan Molinari, Art Jutton COS to Representative James T. Walsh and Tamera Luzzatto COS to Senator Hillary Clinton.

The NYSS, founded in 1908, is a 501(c) (7) non-profit, non-political organization that is governed by an Executive Board and volunteers. The Society's goal is to foster and promote friendly relations among its members through social, educational, cultural, charitable, civic and social programs and events. In addition, NYSS holds membership in the National Conference of State Societies which promotes friendly and cooperative relations between states.

*Originally the majority of Chiefs of Staff in the Congress, until the mid 90's, were called Administrative Assistants, but what fun would an award called the Former Chief of Staff of the Year (FCOSTY) be?





Attachment

Cover Image

CONTACT: Co-Founder Beneva Schulte Raynor Ave....