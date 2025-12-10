DLH Reports Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the“Company”), a leading provider of digital transformation and cybersecurity, systems engineering and integration, and science research and development, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended September 30, 2025. Q4 Highlights:

Revenue performance mixed as budgetary priorities continue to come into focus; solid revenue growth of 8.8% in National Security contract portfolio this quarter as compared to fiscal 2024 Q4.

Delivered EBITDA of $6.6 million as investment in new business continued and company executed scaling initiatives at the end of the quarter and into fiscal 2026

Free cash flow of $10.7 million driven by strong customer collections Debt reduced to $131.6 million as deleveraging strategy continued "I am incredibly proud of the robust foundations we have built. We've transformed DLH into a federal health and national security leader by organizing around three technology-driven pillars. Despite facing near-term market headwinds that have impacted revenue, our strategy, which utilizes proprietary advanced tools and commercial best practices, provides us the capability and agility to effectively navigate today's environment and drive long-term value," said Zach Parker, DLH President and Chief Executive Officer. "We generated $10.7 million of free cash flow in the quarter, which capped the $23 million total reduction in indebtedness for the year. The aggressive deleveraging strengthens our balance sheet and supports our operational stability. With expected expanding demand from key agencies for technology powered solutions-especially in advanced AI and mission-critical cybersecurity-we believe there are tremendous opportunities. We have strategically prepared DLH to identify and seize these new opportunities, ensuring we remain the trusted, forward-thinking partner, dedicated to advancing our customers' missions."

Operating Financial Summary Three Months Ended

September 30, $ million 2025 2024 % Change Revenue $ 81.2 $96.4 (15.8)% Income from operations $ 2.3 $6.4 (64.1)% Net (loss) income $ (0.9) $2.3 (139.1)% Diluted Earnings Per Share $ (0.06) $0.16 (137.5)% EBITDA $ 6.6 $10.7 (38.3)% EBITDA margin on Revenue 8.1 % 11.1% (27.0)% Cash provided by Operating Activities $ 10.7 $12.4 (13.7)% Free Cash Flow $ 10.7 $12.2 (12.3)% Additional Financial Metrics September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 % Change Debt $ 131.6 $154.6 (14.9)% Backlog $ 514.3 $690.3 (25.5)%



Earnings Webcast:

DLH management will discuss third quarter results and provide a general business update, including current competitive conditions and strategies, during a conference call beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time tomorrow, December 11, 2025. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-5290 or 412-317-5256. Presentation materials will also be posted on the Investor Relations section of the DLH website prior to the commencement of the conference call.

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed on the DLH Investor Relations website or by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the conference ID #7526746.

About DLH:

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) enhances technology, public health, and cyber security readiness missions through science, technology, cyber, and engineering solutions and services. Our experts solve some of the most complex and critical missions faced by federal customers, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,300 employees dedicated to the idea that“Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to innovative solutions to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit

DLH HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 81,160 $ 96,386 $ 344,497 $ 395,937 Cost of Operations Contract costs 67,319 77,492 279,333 318,447 General and administrative costs 7,263 8,234 31,199 35,538 Depreciation and amortization 4,299 4,284 17,179 17,052 Total operating costs 78,881 90,010 327,711 371,037 Income from operations 2,279 6,376 16,786 24,900 Interest expense 3,481 4,162 15,031 17,153 (Loss) Income before provision for income taxes (1,202 ) 2,214 1,755 7,747 Provision for income taxes (282 ) (81 ) 393 350 Net (loss) income $ (920 ) $ 2,295 $ 1,362 $ 7,397 Net (loss) income per share Basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.09 $ 0.52 Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.09 $ 0.51 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 14,388 14,198 14,387 14,169 Diluted 14,457 14,378 14,458 14,405





DLH HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands except par value of shares)

September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 125 $ 342 Accounts receivable 38,394 49,849 Other current assets 4,018 2,766 Total current assets 42,537 52,957 Goodwill 138,161 138,161 Intangible assets, net 91,865 108,321 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,764 6,681 Deferred income taxes, net 7,947 6,245 Equipment and improvements, net 1,274 1,830 Other long-term assets 115 186 Total assets $ 290,663 $ 314,381 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 19,246 $ 25,290 Accrued payroll 12,153 12,848 Debt obligations - current, net of deferred financing costs 8,067 12,058 Operating lease liabilities - current 2,918 2,652 Other current liabilities 287 394 Total current liabilities 42,671 53,242 Long-term liabilities: Debt obligations - long-term, net of deferred financing costs 119,966 137,316 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 14,022 12,789 Other long-term liabilities 1,046 902 Total long-term liabilities 135,034 151,007 Total liabilities 177,705 204,249 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 40,000 shares; issued and outstanding 14,498 and 14,391 at September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 101,734 100,270 Retained earnings 11,210 9,848 Total shareholders' equity 112,958 110,132 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 290,663 $ 314,381





DLH HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands except par value of shares)

Year Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Operating activities Net income $ 1,362 $ 7,397 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,179 17,052 Amortization of deferred financing costs charged to interest expense 1,742 1,839 Stock-based compensation expense 1,464 1,898 Deferred taxes, net (1,702 ) (3,175 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 11,455 9,270 Other assets (3,190 ) 3,276 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,043 ) (4,414 ) Accrued payroll (697 ) (946 ) Other liabilities 1,646 (4,831 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 23,216 27,366 Investing activities Purchase of equipment and improvements (241 ) (836 ) Net cash used in investing activities (241 ) (836 ) Financing activities Proceeds from revolving line of credit 253,181 361,720 Repayment of revolving line of credit (257,171 ) (359,208 ) Repayments of debt obligations (19,000 ) (27,313 ) Payments of deferred financing costs (202 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options and warrants - 261 Payment of tax obligations resulting from net exercise of stock options - (1,863 ) Net cash used in financing activities (23,192 ) (26,403 ) Net change in cash (217 ) 127 Cash - beginning of year 342 215 Cash - end of year $ 125 $ 342 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the year for interest $ 13,505 $ 16,043 Cash paid during the year for income taxes $ 2,053 $ 3,264 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activity Common stock surrendered for the exercise of stock options - $ 2,822 Lease liability recognized to acquire a right-of-use asset $ 4,187 839



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA, EBITDA as a percent of revenue as supplemental non-GAAP measures of performance. The Company uses Free Cash Flow as a supplement non-GAAP liquidity measure. We define the measures as the following:

EBITDA is net (loss) income excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense and provision for income taxes

EBITDA as a percent of revenue is EBITDA for the measurement period divided by revenue for the same period.

Free cash flow is net cash provided by operating activities less the impact of purchases of equipment and improvements.

EBITDA and EBITDA as a percent of revenue are non-GAAP measures of performance and are used by management to conduct and evaluate its business during its review of operating results for the periods presented. Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP liquidity measure, is used by management to assess our ability to generate cash from our business operations and plan for future operating and capital actions.

Management and the Company's Board utilize these non-GAAP measures to make decisions about the use of the Company's resources, analyze performance between periods, develop internal projections and measure management performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating and financial results and understanding how such results compare with the Company's historical performance.

EBITDA, EBITDA as a percent of revenue, and free cash flow are not recognized measurements under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, and when analyzing our performance and liquidity investors should (i) evaluate adjustments in our reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measures and (ii) use non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as an alternative to, measures of our operating results, as defined under GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Net (loss) income $ (920 ) $ 2,295 $ (3,215 ) $ 1,362 $ 7,397 $ (6,035 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,299 4,284 15 17,179 17,052 127 Interest expense 3,481 4,162 (681 ) 15,031 17,153 (2,122 ) Provision for income taxes (282 ) (81 ) (201 ) 393 350 43 EBITDA $ 6,578 $ 10,660 $ (4,082 ) $ 33,965 $ 41,952 $ (7,987 ) Net (loss) income as a % of revenue (1.1)% 2.4 % (3.5)% 0.4 % 1.9 % (1.5)% EBITDA as a % of revenue 8.1 % 11.1 % (3.0)% 9.9 % 10.6 % (1)% Revenue $ 81,160 $ 96,386 $ (15,226 ) $ 344,497 $ 395,937 $ (51,440 )



Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,681 $ 12,435 $ (1,754 ) $ 23,216 $ 27,366 $ (4,150 ) Less: Purchases of equipment and improvements (27 ) (209 ) 182 (241 ) (836 ) 595 Free Cash Flow $ 10,654 $ 12,226 $ (1,572 ) $ 22,975 $ 26,530 $ (3,555 )