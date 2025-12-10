Grazing And Gifting: Sweet Solutions For The Holiday Rush
|1 3/4
|ounces brandy
|2 1/2
|ounces freshly squeezed Florida Grapefruit Juice
|1/3
|ounce simple syrup, or to taste
|2
|dashes bitters
|1
|egg white
|ice cubes
|1
|ounce sparkling water
|Florida Grapefruit twist, for garnish
In cocktail shaker, add brandy, Florida Grapefruit juice, simple syrup, bitters and egg white. Shake vigorously 15-20 seconds to create frothy texture.
Add ice cubes to shaker and shake 15 seconds to chill drink.
Strain into chilled coupe or rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
Pour light splash of sparkling water over top to enhance effervescence.
Garnish with grapefruit twist.
Scallops with Florida Grapefruit Butter
Recipe courtesy of the Florida Department of Citrus
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 3 minutes
Servings: 4
|2
|Florida Grapefruit
|1
|fennel bulb
|3
|tablespoons olive oil, plus additional for searing, divided
|1
|tablespoon sherry vinegar
|1/8
|teaspoon, plus 1 pinch, salt, divided, to taste
|1/8
|teaspoon, plus 1 pinch, pepper, divided, to taste
|1
|small bunch fresh cilantro
|12
|scallops with empty shells
|1
|tablespoon butter
Peel and cut one Florida Grapefruit into segments. Squeeze remaining grapefruit and reserve juice.
Wash and finely chop fennel. In bowl, mix fennel with olive oil, sherry vinegar and 1 pinch salt and pepper.
Mix and add fresh cilantro. Keep a few leaves for garnish.
In hot frying pan, drizzle with olive oil then sear scallops 1 minute on each side.
Remove scallops from pan then deglaze with reserved Florida Grapefruit juice. Let it simmer slightly and add butter to make sauce. Add 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper.
Place 1 tablespoon fennel salad in washed shell, top with three scallops and coat with grapefruit butter.
Finish with reserved cilantro leaves and fresh grapefruit segments.
Florida Citrus Salad with Burrata
Recipe courtesy of the Florida Department of Citrus
| Florida Citrus Vinaigrette:
|1/3
|cup Florida Grapefruit Juice
|1/3
|cup Florida Orange Juice
|2
|teaspoons orange zest
|2
|tablespoons cider vinegar
|2
|teaspoons honey
|1
|tablespoon Dijon mustard
|1/3
|cup olive oil
|2
|tablespoons shallots
|sea salt, to taste
|fresh pepper, to taste
|Pickled Onion:
|1
|red onion, thinly sliced
|1/2
|cup white vinegar or cider vinegar
|1/2
|cup water
|1
|tablespoon sugar
|1
|teaspoon salt
|Burrata Salad:
|4
|Florida Grapefruit, peeled and cut into segments
|3
|oranges, peeled and cut into segments
|1
|bunch radishes, sliced thin and cut into sticks
|1/3
|cup pistachios, grilled and coarsely chopped
|1
|cup arugula
|2
|tablespoons dill, chopped
|sea salt, to taste
|pepper, to taste
|8
|ounces burrata
To make vinaigrette: In small bowl, mix Florida Grapefruit Juice, Florida Orange Juice, orange zest, cider vinegar, honey, Dijon, olive oil and shallots until dressing is emulsified. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Set aside. Vinaigrette will keep 7 days in refrigerator.
To make pickled onion: Place sliced onion in airtight canning jar.
In small saucepan, combine vinegar, water, sugar and salt. Bring to boil and pour over sliced onion in jar. Add small amount of water to completely cover onion.
Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving. Pickled onions will keep 15 days in refrigerator.
To make burrata salad: In bowl, combine Florida Grapefruit and Orange segments; add radish sticks, toasted pistachios, arugula and dill. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Place salad on large plate, top with coarsely chopped burrata and drizzle generously with citrus vinaigrette and pickled onion.
