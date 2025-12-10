Grazing And Gifting: Sweet Solutions For The Holiday Rush









Abundantly sweet and simple, Florida Citrus Gifts are a simple way to share holiday cheer with family, friends and loved ones. From cheerful boxes to beautiful baskets and more, they offer options in all shapes and sizes, loaded with freshly picked tangerines, grapefruits, oranges and mandarins.

They're easy to send and even easier to enjoy, providing a one-of-a-kind (and healthy) way to share holiday cheer in memorable meals like Scallops with Florida Grapefruit Butter, sure to become a household favorite for years to come. Pair it with a light and refreshing Florida Citrus Salad with Burrata featuring fresh grapefruit and oranges mingling with peppery arugula and creamy burrata to bring a bit of balance to holiday dining.

No festivity is complete without libations, and this Florida Grapefruit Brandy Sour can be a staple at your beverage station. Just mix freshly squeezed Florida Grapefruit juice with brandy, simple syrup, bitters and egg white (for froth) then finish with sparkling water.

Find deliciously thoughtful ways to share the sweetness of the season with loved ones by visiting, which features an interactive map to find a range of gift options that fit your holiday needs.





Florida Grapefruit Brandy Sour

Recipe courtesy of the Florida Department of Citrus

Prep time: 5 minutes

Servings: 1