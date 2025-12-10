ABITS Group Maintains Growth Momentum In Its Third Quarter Of 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTS), a new generation digital center with inhouse bitcoin mining operations, today announced its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 which reflect continued solid progress at both its sites in Tennessee. Highlights of the Quarter

● Total revenue reached $1.61 million in Duff, Tennessee, representing a 27.5% increase compared to the same period last year. Profit of this self-owned mining operation was $0.76 million, up from $ 0.39 million in Q3 2024. ● There was a modest profit contribution of $0.43 million from the Mendenhall hosting facility in Memphis ● Operating profit from operations, before accounting for depreciation and group overheads totalled $1.19 million, an increase of 207.1% over the comparative period last year. ● Loss before taxation narrowed to $0.29 million from a loss of $0.66 million in the comparable period last year.

Management Commentary

The results reflect the operational efficiencies at its main plant in Duff and the favorable bitcoin prices throughout the third quarter. While electricity costs were in line with expectations, there was a significant saving in the water bills as a result of the investment in the two water wells in an earlier period. Total output from this self-owned mine was 13.61 bitcoins.

The contribution from the joint-venture with Mendenhall LLC in Memphis was affected by a higher electricity consumption at peak-rate hours, which Management is reviewing and taking appropriate action.

Outlook

Looking ahead, we expect continuing improvement in Memphis while the Duff mine performs at its optimal level as the operations mature. Much will also depend on bitcoin prices which have faltered in the last quarter of 2025 but should be sustainable at the current level. The Company believes it has established a solid base for its operations as it seeks other opportunities in the United States.





The Company is a foreign private filer (FPI) and is not required to file quarterly reports. The following abridged results are not required to be audited or reviewed by the Company's independent accountants.

ABITS GROUP INC

CONSOLIIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS Q3-2025

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Note As of

September 30 2025 As of

December 31 2024 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 94,132 1,118,929 Other receivables and prepayments 2 494,370 558,707 Total current assets 588,502 1,677,636 Digital assets 1 2,485,585 257,753 Property, equipment and vehicles 9,961,428 9,435,908 TOTAL ASSETS $ 13,035,515 $ 11,371,297 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Other payables and accruals 4 1,057,174 990,346 Loan 3 2,250,000 0 Total liabilities $ 3,307,174 $ 990,346 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock 5,050 5,050 Common stock 35,554 35,554 Additional paid-in capital 89,290,193 89,290,193 Accumulated deficit (79,460,192 ) (78,803,383 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (142,264 ) (146,463 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 9,728,341 $ 10,380,951 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 13,035,515 $ 11,371,297



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

Q3-2025 Q3-2024 Revenue 5 $ 1,611,515 $ 1,263,700 Direct costs of revenue 6 (852,152 ) (876,391 ) Profit of self-owned mining operation 759,363 387,309 Share of profit from hosting joint-venture 7 429,832 0 Profit from operations 1,189,195 387,309 General and administrative expenses (440,968 ) (341,981 ) Depreciation (955,142 ) (675,101 ) Changes in fair value of digital assets 9,679 (31,980 ) Loss before interest (197,237 ) (661,753 ) Interest 3 (90,000 ) 0 Loss before taxation (287,237 ) (661,753 )



Note

1 Digital Assets

As of

September 30 2025 As of

December 31 2024 BTC at beginning 257,753 693,389 Mining output 5,753,074 6,570,519 Exchanged for cash (4,063,905 ) (7,541,270 ) Fair value changes 460,146 523,498 BTC at period end 2,407,068 246,136 USDT at period end 78,517 11,617 Total 2,485,585 257,753



2 Other receivables and prepayments

As of

September 30 2025 As of

December 31 2024 Utility deposit 480,000 375,000 Other sundry deposits 14,370 23,707 Deposit for the purchase of miners 0 160,000 Total 494,370 558,707



3 Loan



This loan of $3,000,000 was taken in April 2025 to finance the acquisition of mining equipment for the hosting facility in Memphis. The loan carries a simple interest of 12% per annum and is repayable in equal installments over a period of 2 years. It is secured on all the Company's assets at its mining facility in Duff, Tennessee. The interest is $30,000 per month.

4 Other payables and accruals

As of

September 30 2025 As of

December 31 2024 Staff salaries and other benefits 62,605 62,036 Electricity 217,520 403,250 Water 40,358 0 Tax 29,570 55,306 Hosting fee 262,004 0 Others 445,117 469,754 Total 1,057,174 990,346



5 Revenue

Q3-2025 Q3-2024 Mining output from Duff 1,532,998 1,195,906 Hosting income 78,517 67,794 Total 1,611,515 1,263,700



6 Direct costs of revenue

Q3-2025 Q3-2024 Electricity 674,655 582,715 Water 76,617 196,544 Site wages 100,880 97,132 Total 852,152 876,391



7 Share of profit from joint-venture



In accordance with the hosting agreement signed with Mendenhall LLC in February 2025, the share of profit due to Abit USA is 66.5%. The profit of the joint-venture is calculated based on the mining income after deducting electricity costs and the operations and maintenance costs of the facility. For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, this share is $429,832.

About ABITS Group Inc.

ABITS GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: ABTS) a BVI-incorporated company, operates a new generation data center in Tennessee through its U.S. subsidiary, Abit USA, Inc., which has self-mining bitcoin operations and colocation hosting services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For further information, please contact:

Abits Group Inc

Investor Relations

