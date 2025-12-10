SPAR Group, Inc. Appoints Steven Hennen As New Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) (“SPAR,”“SPAR Group” or the“Company”), an innovative services company offering comprehensive merchandising, marketing and distribution solutions to retailers and brands throughout the United States and Canada, today announced the appointment of Mr. Steven Hennen as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective December 8, 2025. Hennen succeeds Antonio Calisto Pato, who served as the Company's CFO since February 2023. Calisto Pato will be actively involved in the fourth-quarter and full-year reporting process, and will serve as an advisor to ensure a smooth transition through the filing of the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

“I am pleased to welcome Steve to SPAR as we move into our next chapter of growth with this key leadership appointment. His deep financial expertise, strong leadership, successful history of M&A and building high-performance teams will enhance our capabilities and support our continued progress," said William Linnane, President and CEO of SPAR Group.“I also want to thank Antonio for his hard work and contribution during the last two years. He played a key role in providing leadership as we navigated the divestitures of several joint venture relationships around the world.”

Hennen brings more than 25 years of experience in finance and operational leadership, guiding companies through transformation, overseeing finance, accounting, treasury, business systems, human resources and risk management. His work has consistently focused on creating strategic clarity and strengthening organizational alignment. Most recently, Hennen served as President and Chief Financial Officer of Baker & Taylor LLC, a multi hundred-million-dollar annual revenue company, where he managed global finance and operations. His earlier leadership roles included Vice President of Finance and Accounting and Corporate Controller at Red Ventures, a well-known billion dollar plus digital marketing company where Hennen participated in significant accretive M&A activity, and supported the company's data monetarization activity. Hennen also held CFO and senior leadership roles for DyStar, L.P./Color Solutions International, Boehme Filatex, Inc., and Technimark, Inc. He began his career with KPMG, LLP, advancing to Audit Manager, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“I am excited to join SPAR at such a pivotal point in its growth journey. I look forward to partnering with the team to drive strategic priorities, enhance our financial platform and steward capital in a disciplined manner that fosters long-term value creation,” said Hennen.

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group is an innovative services company offering comprehensive merchandising, marketing, and distribution solutions to retailers and brands throughout the United States and Canada. SPAR Group provides the resources and analytics that improve brand experiences and transform retail spaces. The company offers a unique combination of scale and flexibility with a passion for client results that separates us from the competition. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at .

