Livly Unveils“The AI + Automation Era” Marking A New Stage In Predictive Multifamily Technology

Livly, the enterprise-grade operating system for multifamily communities, today announced its next major product evolution: The AI + Automation Era, a comprehensive shift toward predictive, anticipatory, and design-forward technology that unifies data, intelligence, and operator workflows into a single seamless platform. The initiative represents Livly's largest innovation leap since its founding and positions the company at the forefront of the next decade of property technology advancement.

The announcement underscores a decisive industry movement away from "check-the-box" digital tools and toward integrated operating systems capable of anticipating operator needs, accelerating decision-making, and removing inefficiency across multifamily properties. Livly's new AI-led framework introduces a series of intelligent automations, data models, and experience layers designed to deliver measurable value across resident engagement, operations, communications, and building-level performance.







"Across the industry, teams are navigating labor shortages, rising operating costs, and fragmented technology stacks," said Alex Samoylovich, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Livly. "The next era of multifamily requires tools that do more than assist. They must anticipate, simplify, and elevate the entire operating model. The AI + Automation Era reflects our conviction that operators deserve technology built intentionally for them - technology that blends intelligence, data, and design into one cohesive experience."

Developed through years of operator feedback, workflow study, and product R&D, the new era focuses on unifying previously disconnected tasks into adaptive, automated flows. Livly's approach is designed to strengthen productivity while preserving - and enhancing - the human side of property management. The upcoming suite of automation tools will enable teams to execute complex workflows with fewer logins, reduced manual work, and greater accuracy, supporting both on-site and regional operators with real-time insights.

The platform's expanded automation suite introduces features purpose-built for today's most common property-level challenges, including communication triage, maintenance coordination, leasing readiness, resident engagement triggers, and daily operational tasks that often burden on-site teams. Livly's product roadmap emphasizes high-impact workflows that scale across portfolios, enabling owners and managers to increase efficiency without compromising quality or resident experience.

Livly's design philosophy continues to anchor its evolution. The new AI + Automation environment incorporates the company's signature interface approach - one built to reduce cognitive load, prioritize clarity, and create an intuitive "remote control" for multifamily buildings. By consolidating tools into a unified system, Livly aims to simplify day-to-day tasks for operators and deliver a more seamless, modern experience for residents.

"What sets Livly apart is intentionality," added Samoylovich. "Every feature we build must deliver real, operational value. It must be elegant, streamlined, and grounded in efficiency. This era is not about superficial AI. It's about practicality - helping teams operate faster, communicate better, and make informed decisions at scale."

As multifamily demands grow in complexity, Livly's AI + Automation initiative is designed to serve as the connective layer between teams, residents, and building systems. The company continues to invest in product expansion, integration depth, and data intelligence to support communities nationwide. Its commitment to building a unified operating system remains central to its long-term vision: to create technology that anticipates operators, not the other way around.

The AI + Automation Era begins rolling out in phases throughout 2025–2026, with portfolio-wide tools, new automation layers, and deeper intelligence models scheduled for incremental release.

Livly is a multifamily operating system designed to centralize resident experience, operations, communication, and ancillary revenue for owners and managers. Built to simplify property operations through software automation and integrations, Livly enables teams to run high-efficiency communities while improving resident satisfaction and NOI performance. Learn more at .

