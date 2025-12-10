Bitmart Reshapes The Copytrading Revenue Model: Introducing AUM-Based Management Fees, Enabling Traders To Operate Like Fund Managers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mahe, Seychelles, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









From“Trader” to“Asset Manager”: A Shift in Identity

Traditionally, copytrading masters faced a single-source income problem: earnings depended entirely on profit-sharing. Even when traders invested significant effort into maintaining their communities and strategies, they could only earn when trades generated profits. During uncertain or volatile market conditions, this model often pushed traders to take unnecessary risks for the sake of profit-sharing, or left them with no return despite continuous work.

“At BitMart, we believe excellent traders are not just signal providers, but asset managers,” said the BitMart Copytrading Product Lead.“Through AUM-based management fees, we provide traders with a predictable 'base salary'. This smooths out income fluctuations and encourages long-term, steady asset growth instead of short-term speculative behavior. It fundamentally changes how traders think and act - much closer to fund managers.”

A Dual-Engine Income Model: A More Complete Earnings Structure

With this upgrade, BitMart copytrading masters now earn through two income streams:



Trade Profit-Sharing – performance-based earnings from profitable trades AUM-based Management Fees – cash rewards based on the trader's AUM, serving as a stable“base salary”

A key breakthrough of this new mechanism is that “even flat positions generate income.”



When markets fluctuate and traders stay on the sidelines to wait for better opportunities, BitMart still calculates and pays out weekly AUM-based fees. This means patience, discipline, and risk control are now financially rewarded for the first time in the industry.

Industry-Leading Settlement Mechanism

To ensure fairness and transparency, BitMart uses an hourly snapshot system to calculate effective AUM. The system records the trader's and followers' equity every hour, averages the data weekly, and distributes management fees accordingly.



Weekly settlement: fees are paid in USDT every Monday directly to the trader's spot account

Scale turns into cash: the more assets a trader manages, the higher the weekly“base salary” they receive A true shift from earning trade spreads to operating an AUM-driven business

This mechanism significantly enhances the commercial value of a trader's influence and strategy.

Building a More Professional Copytrading Ecosystem

With the launch of AUM-based management fees, BitMart is committed to building a more sustainable and professional copytrading ecosystem. Outstanding traders worldwide are invited to join and benefit from the new asset-management-driven model.

