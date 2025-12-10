Venu Holding Corporation INVESTIGATION: Kirby Mcinerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud On Behalf Of Investors (VENU)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GLOBE NEWSWIRE )-The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Venu Holding Corporation (“Venu” or the“Company”) (NYSE: VENU). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION ]

What Happened?

On November 27, 2024, Venu conducted its initial public offering of 1.2 million shares priced at $10.00 per share. Then, on November 14, 2025, Venu issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, Venu reported revenue of $5.38 million, representing a 1.3% year-over-year decline and missing consensus estimates by $2.05 million. On this news, the price of Venu shares declined by $2.37 per share, or approximately 21.45%, from $11.05 per share on November 14, 2025 to close at $8.68 on November 17, 2025.

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Venu securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LL by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT SECURITIES CLASS ACTIONS ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171



...