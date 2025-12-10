Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Stockholders Of Sprouts Farmers Market And Avantor To Contact The Firm Before Upcoming Deadlines

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) and Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM)



Class Period: June 4, 2025, and October 29, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 26, 2026



The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sprouts' growth potential for fiscal year 2025 was overstated; (2) Defendants assured investors that the Company's customer base would remain resilient to macroeconomic pressures and that Sprouts would benefit from perceived tailwinds from a more cautious consumer; and (3) Defendants concealed that a more cautious consumer could, in fact, lead to a significant slowdown in sales growth and that the purported tailwinds would be insufficient to offset the slowdown or would fail to materialize entirely.

On October 29, 2025, Sprouts announced disappointing top-line results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 with comparable stores growth faltering below Company expectations. Sprouts further announced disappointing fourth quarter guidance and further slashed its full year estimates, despite raising them only one quarter prior. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on“challenging year-on-year comparisons as well as signs of a softening consumer.” On this news, the price of Sprouts' common stock fell from a closing market price of $104.55 per share on October 29, 2025, to $77.25 per share on October 30, 2025, a decline of about 26.11%.

For more information on the Sprouts lawsuit go to:



Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)



Class Period: March 5, 2024, through October 28, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 29, 2025



According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Avantor's competitive positioning was weaker than defendants had publicly represented; (2) Avantor was experiencing negative effects from increased competition; and (3) as a result, defendants' representations about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Plaintiff alleges that on October 29, 2025, the Company reported weak third quarter 2025 financial results, including -5% organic revenue growth (below defendants' August guidance), and a net loss of $712 million, which defendants primarily attributed to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $785 million. Defendants revealed that the impairment charge was necessary due in part to "competitive pressures" that had "meaningfully impacted" the Company's margins and further admitted that the Company had lost several large accounts. On this news, the price of Avantor common stock declined $3.50 per share, or more than 23%, from a close of $15.08 per share on October 28, 2025, to close at $11.58 per share on October 29, 2025.

For more information on the Avantor lawsuit go to:



