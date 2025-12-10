Quick Custom Intelligence CTO Andrew Cardno Named To The San Diego 500 List Of Most Influential People

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is proud to announce that Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, has been named to the San Diego Business Journal's San Diego 500: The Most Influential People in San Diego for 2025. Cardno was honored in the Technology category for his pioneering leadership in generative AI, advanced analytics, and enterprise data activation.

The San Diego 500 recognizes the region's most impactful leaders-those shaping industries, driving innovation, and advancing the community. Cardno's inclusion reflects more than two decades of breakthrough contributions to technology, science, and the future of gaming and hospitality intelligence.

A Global Innovator in AI, Data Science & Enterprise Intelligence

As CTO of QCI, Cardno leads one of the industry's most advanced AI engineering teams, powering QCI's enterprise platform-a system now deployed in over 300 casinos and 1,000 sites across 17 countries. His work enables operators worldwide to unify data, optimize business performance, and create personalized guest experiences at scale.

Cardno has spent more than 20 years building and leading private Ph.D.-level research teams focused on data activation, pattern discovery, and geospatial intelligence. His groundbreaking contributions have earned two Smithsonian Laureate awards, more than 40 industry innovation awards, and over 150 patent applications. His visualization techniques-including the deep zoom image technology foundational to modern mapping tools-have influenced how global industries understand and act on complex data.

A Year of Milestones: QCI's Expansion and the VizExplorer Acquisition

In 2025, Cardno and QCI celebrated a major milestone with the re-acquisition of VizExplorer, a company Cardno originally co-founded with Dr. Ralph Thomas. This move reunited two of the most influential technology brands in gaming analytics, strengthening QCI's position as the global leader in generative AI-powered enterprise intelligence.

QCI's breakthroughs in AGI56 and the expanding ChatalyticsTM ecosystem-including Jarvis, QCI's generative AI COO-continue to set new standards for operational efficiency, player engagement, and real-time data decisioning.

Committed to Education, Community & the Future of Innovation

Beyond his technical achievements, Cardno is deeply committed to education and community development. He has served for years as a competitive coach for the Science Olympiad, inspiring middle and high school students to pursue careers in STEM fields. His mentorship has helped shape the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators.

Cardno is also a prolific author. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, he has co-authored 14 books exploring analytics, gaming mathematics, and the evolution of the Fun Economy-including the highly regarded The Math That Gaming Made series.

A Visionary Shaping the Future of the Generative Fun Economy

“Andrew's recognition in the San Diego 500 is a testament to his unparalleled creativity, his lifelong commitment to scientific excellence, and the global impact of his work,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of QCI.“He is transforming not just the gaming industry, but the very way companies use AI to turn hospitality into human connection.”

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at .

About Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications.

Across various industries-be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD-Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

About Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence, is a visionary leader in applied analytics and the founder of two companies delivering innovative solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. A veteran of the gaming industry, he has extensive experience implementing analytics across single and multi-property casino operations, driving measurable gains to the bottom line. Dr. Thomas has developed business intelligence tools for multi-billion-dollar casinos, transforming raw data into actionable insights. As the co-author of 14 books and over 80 published articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, as well as an inventor on dozens of patents, Dr. Thomas brings a unique 360-degree perspective of the industry-from data architecture to day-to-day casino operations. His deep expertise and visionary approach have helped shape the future of data-driven decision-making in gaming worldwide.

