Global Times: Remember History And Cherish The Bonds Of Friendship Forged Through Time

Beijing, China, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Kuliang Forum, themed "Echoes of History," was recently held in New York. The event brought together more than 150 participants from various sectors in China and the US. Speakers revisited stories of long-standing friendship between China and the US and looked ahead to future cooperation. Participants expressed a shared hope that, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, both sides can take concrete steps to advance China-US relations toward the vision of "mutual success and shared prosperity, benefiting both countries and the world." This article features excerpts from the video messages and on-site remarks of seven guests.

Fostering stronger ties by inheriting the Kuliang spirit

Xie Feng, Chinese Ambassador to the US

The story of Kuliang is a heartwarming chapter that witnesses Chinese President Xi Jinping's personal input in promoting goodwill between China and the US, and also an epitome of mutual affinity between our two peoples. The bonds that have transcended time and space continue to inspire us till this day, reminding us that: for all our differences in history, culture, social system and development path, we share a common pursuit of friendship, which enables us to rise above our differences and jointly write a new chapter in China-US friendly exchanges and cooperation.

Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, we need to keep abreast with the historical trend, take concrete actions to implement their consensus, and promote the sound and sustained development of China-US relations. We need to stand for peace and inject stability and certainty into the world. We need to pursue win-win results and make our list of cooperation longer and longer. We need to encourage exchanges and continuously inject fresh impetus into China-US relations.

Shen Xin, vice president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries

Today, Kuliang has become one of the spiritual symbols of China-US people-to-people friendship, serving as a bridge that helps the two peoples transcend cultural differences and deepen mutual trust and understanding. Drawing strength from the Kuliang spirit is highly meaningful for advancing the cause of China-US friendship in the current context.

The bond of Kuliang is an emotional connection that reminds us to see each other as partners and to support each other's success. We should add to, rather than subtract from, our friendship - choosing connection over decoupling - and let people-to-people friendship contribute to the stable development of China-US relations.

The bond of Kuliang is also a legacy carried across time, inspiring us to strengthen the power of friendship and safeguard peace. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The peoples of China and the US jointly contributed to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and defended peace together.

Kenneth Wong, former commissioner at White House Initiative on Asian Americans

Before today, I was unfamiliar with the Kuliang Forum and its significant role in fostering understanding between the peoples of the US and China. The more we learn about one another, the more we recognize the many values and aspirations we share.

It is critical to remember our history and build stronger ties between our nations by fostering leadership in academia, business, entertainment and sports. This will promote harmony - economically and politically - across all facets of life in both countries.

History shows that we can overcome challenges together. Today, as the world's two largest economies, we play a vital role in global stability and peace. By working together, we can achieve great things - not only for our nations but for the future of the entire world.

Descendants carry forward friendship, build new bridges

Terry Steven Cox, representative of the Stilwell family and grandson of General Stilwell

I am one of the 15 grandchildren of Joseph and Winifred Stilwell. Our extended family has grown to more than 100 over five generations, and Stilwells from each generation have visited China and formed friendships with the Chinese people.

General Stilwell was a humanitarian. He said, "I have faith in Chinese soldiers and Chinese people... honest, frugal, industrious, cheerful, independent, tolerant, friendly, courteous." Stilwell was modest, but he was also a great leader.

From Stilwell's first journey to China in 1911 to the Stilwell family's most recent visit in September 2025, we are proud of the 115 years of our family's continuing friendship with the people of China.

We came to a vivid realization that we are not only descendants of General Stilwell in the sense of a family tree, but also descendants of the friendship that he helped create with the Chinese people and of the trust that he established with them many years ago.

Sean Fang, grandson of Florence Fang and representative of the Florence Fang Family Foundation

When you look at everything my grandmother Florence Fang has been involved in, from the museums she founded, to her work with students, to her support for programs that encouraged young Americans to study in China, each part reflects a connection between the two countries she has always felt close to.

These projects create opportunities for people to learn and connect from one another through history, language and shared experiences. And when people learn from each other in that way, understanding and collaboration begin to grow in a way that lasts.

Learning from one another is what keeps the US and China connected, and it is often the small moments of understanding that lead to the most meaningful collaboration. Her life is a reminder of that, and it is a reminder I hope to carry forward.

Adam Foster, founder and chairman emeritus of the Helen Foster Snow Foundation

Helen's legacy began in the 1930s, when she left her home in Utah, crossed the ocean as a young woman in her 20s and became a vital participant in the events that helped shape modern China. The Gung Ho (industrial cooperatives) movement she created brought relief to hundreds of thousands of people displaced by war. It offered a model for practical cooperation between the US and China.

Today, the Helen Foster Snow Foundation carries forward that mission: bridging distances and differences through creative collaboration. More than 200 students are already planning trips for next year, and with support, that number will grow exponentially. We ask those here today to move beyond talk and invest in the work that keeps bridges between China and the US standing.

Nell Chennault Calloway, granddaughter of US General Claire Lee Chennault and director of the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum

For many years, I have worked to teach the history and legacy of my grandfather, General Claire Lee Chennault, and his Flying Tigers, as the events that led my grandfather to China are just as important now as they were 80 years ago. It is our responsibility to teach each generation that cultural differences, political affiliations or ideologies should not deter us from recognizing our humanity and serving our fellow man.

It is now our job to maintain the peace that our forefathers fought so hard to win. That is what we do at the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum and the Chennault Foundation. We work hard to educate people from all countries and build bridges. May we all strive together to honor the legacy of the brave men and women who sacrificed to give us 80 years without another world war. We must honor this with will, action and unity.

