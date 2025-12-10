Tampa Contractor Bobby Gibbons Expands Home And Water Services Statewide Through Enhance HS And Enhance H2O

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tampa, FL, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida homeowners now have access to a single, statewide service hub for home improvement and water filtration through Bobby Gibbons' companies, Enhance Home Solutions and Enhance H2O. The expansion strengthens the region's options for solar, storm-ready roofing, upgraded windows, and clean drinking water through systems designed for local conditions.

Bobby founded Enhance Home Solutions to bring dependable contracting work to a market that often struggles with inconsistent service. The company installs solar systems, reinforces homes with hurricane-focused upgrades, and helps residents improve long-term property safety. Homeowners work with a team that communicates clearly and stays present through each stage of the project. That commitment has led to strong referral growth across the state.

“At Enhance Home Solutions, we're not just contractors; we're problem-solvers dedicated to delivering high-quality work and an unparalleled customer experience," said Bobby. "Our mission is to make home improvement projects seamless and stress-free for Florida homeowners. We offer a one-stop shop for everything the home needs - from roofing and solar to windows and floors.”

Florida's water conditions inspired the launch of Bobby's second company, Enhance H2O. Many neighborhoods deal with strong chlorine, iron deposits, or sulfur odors. Enhance H2O starts with free in-home water testing and builds custom systems that match each property's needs. Homeowners get clean water that tastes better and supports healthier living. Bobby's own commitment to fitness and wellness pushed him to create filtration systems that support active families across the state.

“As a health-conscious bodybuilder, I understand the importance of pure, alkaline water,” Bobby explained.“With Enhance H2O, we're committed to helping Florida families access the best possible water quality, improving their overall health and well-being at a fair, transparent price.”

Both companies reflect Bobby's background as a contractor who values long-term relationships over quick transactions. His team's service style is shaped by a family-oriented, Christian-based foundation that guides how projects are handled and how clients are supported through repairs or upgrades.

Enhance Home Solutions and Enhance H2O are headquartered in Tampa and serve homeowners across Florida. For consultations, project bookings, or in-home water testing, visit enhancehs or.

About Enhance Home Solutions

Enhance Home Solutions is Florida's trusted home‐improvement partner, offering complete home protection and energy solutions tailored to the state's unique climate. Founded in 2020 by Bobby Gibbons, Enhance HS provides licensed, insured contracting services backed by 25‐year warranties. With over 15 years of experience, transparent pricing, 24/7 emergency storm‐response service, and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Enhance HS helps homeowners safeguard their property, reduce energy costs, and ensure long‐term peace of mind. For more information, visit .

