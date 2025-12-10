BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up To 500% APR

SAN PEDRO, Costa Rica, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE, a leading digital asset exchange, today launched a campaign, featuring rewards and referral incentives for Stable token stakers.

The initiative aligns with Stable's listing on BTSE on December 8, 2025, and is designed to encourage usage of its blockchain, the world's first Stablechain designed for USDT.

Stable's chain aims to facilitate real-dollar, sub-second settlement, gas-free peer transfers, and the usage of USDT as native gas fees.

Users can enter the campaign and find further details on the official page here.

Unlocking BTSE's Stable Staking Initiative

From December 11-18, new and existing users alike can stake Stable (STABLE) tokens for up to 500% APR, depending on how many tokens they stake and how quickly the allocations are claimed.



How It Works



Users must pass KYC and stake at least 8,000 STABLE tokens through the official page here.



Verified users will receive annualized interest at rates of 100%, 300%, or 500% at the end of the seven-day staking period, with the highest APRs given on a first come, first served basis to users who stake the most tokens. Interest will be distributed in the form of STABLE tokens.





500% APR Tier: 50,000 - 150,000 STABLE tokens, allocated to 300 staking users





300% APR Tier: 15,000 - 30,000 STABLE tokens, allocated to 3,000 staking users

100% APR Tier: 8,000 - 20,000 STABLE tokens, allocated to 30,000 staking users



Participating users can invite friends to join and stake STABLE to gain an additional chance at receiving one of the boosted APR rates. Referring three friends successfully will grant another chance at 300% APR, while referring ten friends successfully will grant another chance at 500% APR.

Verified users who complete the seven-day staking period are also eligible for more incentives, which will be announced at a later date.



BTSE is proud to support innovative projects like Stable, whose USDT-optimized layer 1 blockchain offers fast, gas-free stablecoin transactions that align with our vision to advance global crypto and payments infrastructure.

This campaign reflects BTSE's ongoing commitment to supporting pioneering projects that shape the future of digital finance.

Users are encouraged to deposit and stake Stable tokens through BTSE's official page here.

About BTSE

BTSE Group is a global blockchain technology and fintech company founded in 2018, offering cryptocurrency infrastructure solutions such as exchange services, payments, and enterprise tools. BTSE operates a robust platform supporting over 200 cryptocurrencies and access to perpetual futures markets in select jurisdictions. With a monthly trading volume exceeding $30 billion globally, BTSE also offers enterprise solutions, enabling businesses to create custom white-label exchanges, wallets, and payment gateways. BTSE serves both retail and institutional clients worldwide.

For more information:



Official Website:

Twitter:

Instagram:

Tik Tok: @btseofficial LinkedIn:





Media Contact:

Ker Zheng

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at