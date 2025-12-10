NYLTA Announces New Statewide Early-Compliance Platform Ahead Of New York's LLC Transparency Act Enforcement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First purpose-built system launches before state filings open, giving LLC owners a reliable path to avoid misinformation, penalties, and public exposure

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NYLTA introduces New York's first early-compliance platform built exclusively for the New York LLC Transparency Act (NYLTA). The platform, developed in advance of statewide enforcement, delivers the clear guidance, filing structure, and protective framework that New York LLC owners have lacked since the law was introduced. This announcement marks the earliest and most comprehensive compliance solution to enter the market before filing operations begin.

Founder & CEO Ryan De Freitas says the launch fills a critical gap that became evident the moment the legislation surfaced.

“When the NYLTA was introduced, business owners were confronted with uncertainty, misinformation, speculation, and silence from the very people who were supposed to guide them,” De Freitas said.“Lawyers weren't explaining it. Accountants were giving conflicting answers. No one had a plan. No one stepped up.”

With early interpretations of the NYLTA diverging across legal, accounting, and advisory circles, was built to supply the standardized, compliant workflow the business community lacked. The platform's public launch now ensures every New York and foreign LLC has a clear, proactive path to prepare before filings officially open.

A Time-Sensitive Call for Early Action: Why Pre-Registration Matters Now

One of the platform's core offerings, free pre-registration, was engineered as a preventive strategy for business owners seeking to avoid future penalties, confusion, and last-minute risk.

“Pre-registration is a free, preventive measure that ensures businesses receive immediate notice the moment NYLTA filings open,” De Freitas explained.“For months, business owners were left in the dark, the professionals they usually turn to weren't providing clear answers, and online information was all over the place. Pre-registering allows them to take charge of compliance instead of waiting for clarity that may never come.”

De Freitas emphasizes that inconsistent interpretations of the law can lead to missed updates, incorrect filings, or reliance on inaccurate third-party explanations. pre-registration removes these risks by giving users direct, verified updates from the first platform created exclusively for NYLTA compliance.

Building the State's Earliest and Safest NYLTA-Dedicated Filing System

As enforcement approaches, the stakes for accurate filing are significant. New York will publicly display each LLC's compliance status, labeling late or incorrect submissions as Past Due or Delinquent, with the latter carrying penalties of up to $500 per day.

was created to protect New York businesses from the risks and public exposure that can come with late or incorrect filings,” De Freitas said.“Our mission is simple: protect business owners with accuracy, integrity, and the highest standard of trust in compliance. is more than software, it's a commitment.”

This commitment, De Freitas notes, is the reason the platform was built early, well before the industry or professional community aligned on a consistent approach.

Why the Platform Had to Be Built Early

De Freitas recognized from the start that the NYLTA would impact“hundreds of thousands of small businesses” while few professionals appeared to be preparing for the operational and compliance demands it would create.

He describes a moment of clarity that shaped the platform's development:



“If the clarity didn't exist, I would build it.

If the guidance wasn't there, I would create it. If the trusted platform didn't exist, I would launch it.”

This approach set the foundation for early infrastructure, a platform built from the ground up with a singular focus on accuracy and business-owner protection.

Constructing New York's First NYLTA-Exclusive System

According to De Freitas, the team committed to a comprehensive internal build process to ensure the platform would be ready before enforcement began.

“We invested in education. We built the platform. We wrote the articles. We structured the workflows. We prepared the infrastructure. We secured the brand. We obsessed over accuracy. We put the business owner first.”

This operational philosophy continues to define the company's standards today.

“We're not here to be the biggest company,” De Freitas said.“We're here to be the right company, the one that stands up when no one else does, explains what others complicate, and shows up early, prepared, and committed.”

Supporting LLCs as Enforcement Begins

With the law approaching its active phase, will support every New York and foreign LLC required to submit either a Beneficial Ownership Disclosure or an Exemption Attestation.

“The responsibility we carry extends well beyond the launch of filings,” De Freitas said.“We are prepared to support every LLC, every professional, and every business owner who depends on us. This is our responsibility, our calling, and our legacy. And we're just getting started.”

Business owners can secure their place in the early-access queue and receive verified updates directly by pre-registering.

Pre-register now at.

Media Contact

Company Name: Person: Mike Ibrahim

Email:...

Phone: 1-800-876-8984

Country: United States

Website:

CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Contact Person: Mike Ibrahim... Phone: 1-800-876-8984 Country: United States Website: