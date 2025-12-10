Sportsedtv Releases Sponsorship Power Score, A System For Measuring Sponsorship ROI In Sports, Music And Cultural Events

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SportsEdTV announced today the launch of the Sponsorship Power Score (SPSTM), a proprietary, copyrighted 1–100 rating system that establishes the first universal standard for measuring sponsorship value. Developed under the leadership of Robert Mazzucchelli, SportsEdTV's CMO and Chairman, SPS is designed to address a long-standing industry challenge: the lack of a simple, comparable scoring system across sponsorship types.

SPSTM converts decades of industry experience into a singular evaluation model based on three equally weighted pillars: Fit, Audience, and Performance. The resulting score enables brands, agencies, and rights-holders to quickly, clearly, and consistently evaluate partnership opportunities.

The scoring framework is defined as follows:

. Fit Score measures brand alignment, category relevance, strategic synergy, and storytelling potential.

. Audience Score incorporates Total Addressable Market penetration, overall reach, impressions, frequency, and geographic relevance.

. Performance Score evaluates KPI delivery across digital content, social media engagement, newsletters, sampling programs, mailers, physical branding, and other activation channels.

The final Sponsorship Power Score is calculated by averaging the three pillar scores: (Fit + Audience + Performance).

Mazzucchelli noted that SPSTM is built for far more than sports.“SPSTM applies to music sponsorships, cultural events, festivals, educational programs, esports, entertainment partnerships, and virtually any category where a brand invests in visibility and audience engagement,” he said.“For decades, sponsorship measurement has lacked a consistent language. SPS finally creates one clear, universal metric that captures strategic fit, audience reach, and real performance.”

Until now, sponsorship evaluation has remained fragmented despite standardized scoring models in other industries. Markets rely on tools such as NPS for customer loyalty, ESG scores for corporate responsibility, credit scores for financial trust, and Brand Strength Indices for corporate valuation. In sponsorship, available tools have addressed only parts of the problem: media valuation models, proprietary agency scorecards, social analytics platforms, consumer research systems, and isolated ROI analyses. None of these produces a universal 1–100 rating that works across categories.

SPS fills that gap by offering a universal scoring system applicable across sports, music, the arts, cultural institutions, festivals, conferences, digital creators, athletes, and grassroots communities. It is designed to be universal, comparable, flexible, transparent, and scalable. Sponsors score only the assets they use, while gaining a standardized method for comparing opportunities and justifying investment decisions.

SportsEdTV will offer SPSTM evaluations and reporting to brand partners, agencies, and rights-holders beginning immediately.

About SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV is a global sports education platform serving athletes, coaches, and families with professional instruction, expert insights, and digital training content. With thousands of instructional videos and international partnerships, SportsEdTV empowers the next generation of athletes through accessible, high-quality sports education. In addition to its instructional mission, SportsEdTV serves as a powerful brand marketing resource, connecting partners with highly engaged audiences through content, community activation, and targeted sponsorship solutions.