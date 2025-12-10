Multivitamin Capsules And Tablets Market CAGR To Be At 6.3% From 2025 To 2029 $38.25 Billion Industry Revenue By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Multivitamin Capsules And Tablets Market?The market size for multivitamin capsules and tablets has seen significant growth in previous years. Its growth is projected to continue, increasing from $28.49 billion in 2024 to $29.95 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This growth during the historical period is a result of heightened health awareness, the development and growth of the pharmaceutical industry, rise in dietary supplements, escalated healthcare spending, and the emergence of health worries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market size of multivitamin capsules and tablets is anticipated to witness robust expansion in the coming years, projecting to reach ""$38.25 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The expansion during the forecast period is likely due to new product launches, an escalated intake of sports-related nutritional supplements, and a rise in the elderly population. Key trends during the forecast period comprise the introduction of new products, amplified use of sports-associated nutritional supplements, and a growing aging population.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Multivitamin Capsules And Tablets Market?

The upsurge in health awareness among individuals is fueling the demand for multivitamin capsules and tablets. Doctors often recommend multivitamin tablets or capsules to combat or prevent vitamin deficiency stemming from a lackluster diet, specific maladies, or during pregnancy periods. They include diverse vitamins typically found in food and other organic sources. The COVID-19 pandemic has raised health concerns which consequently escalated the demand for multivitamins. For example, data from the International Food Information Council, a US-based nonprofit consumer research organization, indicates that between 2021 and 2022, the number of Americans adhering to diet and eating patterns shot up by 52%. Hence, the surging health awareness is anticipated to propel the multivitamin capsules and tablets market in the upcoming forecast period.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Multivitamin Capsules And Tablets Market?

Major players in the Multivitamin Capsules And Tablets include:

. Abbott Laboratories

. Otsuka Holdings Co.

. Glaxosmithkline Plc

. Bayer

. Natures Bounty Co.

. Glanbia Plc

. Nu Skin Entreprises

. Arkopharma

. Nutramarks

. Nestle S.A

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Multivitamin Capsules And Tablets Market?

The market for multivitamin capsules and tablets is being influenced by a shift in consumer preference towards flavored gummy vitamins suitable for all age groups. Customers are looking for more enjoyable and user-friendly supplement options, leading to an increased popularity of flavored gummy vitamins. To illustrate, SmartyPants Vitamins, a gummy multivitamins manufacturer in the US, rolled out a new range of gelatin-free multivitamin gummies in Walmart in May 2023. These gummies utilize pectin from citrus fruits and apples, making them fit for vegetarians and those who don't consume gelatin due to dietary or religious restrictions. These Kids & Toddler gummies contain less sugar than leading rivals in the market, positioning them as a healthier alternative.

What Segments Are Covered In The Multivitamin Capsules And Tablets Market Report?

The multivitamin capsules and tablets market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Multivitamins Tablets, Multivitamins Capsules

2) By Distribution Channel: Store Based, Non-Store Based

3) By Application: Energy And Weight Management, General Health, Bone And Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-Cancer, Other Applications

4) By End User: Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, Infants

Subsegments:

1) By Multivitamins Tablets: Chewable Tablets, Effervescent Tablets, Coated Tablets, Standard Tablets

2) By Multivitamins Capsules: Softgel Capsules, Hard Capsules, Liquid-Filled Capsules

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Multivitamin Capsules And Tablets Market?

In 2024, the multivitamin capsules and tablets market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, with North America coming in second. The market report encapsulates various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

