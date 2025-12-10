403
Today's markets analysis on behalf of Frank Walbaum Market Analyst at Naga
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) European equities slipped on Wednesday, with investors bracing for a potentially pivotal Federal Reserve meeting later in the day. The DAX retreated after four consecutive gains. Traders could opt to lock in profits and reduce exposure ahead of what could be a market-defining moment.
While the Fed is widely expected to deliver a 25 bps rate cut, the real focus is on the updated economic projections and Powel’’s tone. A dovish pivot could trigger a rally across global equities and drive prices above the latest highs. However, any signs of caution risk reigniting volatility and could fuel some corrections.
European stocks could also see some pressure over the medium to long term as the ECB could keep its interest rate unchanged, and the rate outlook could be stable to potentially bullish, contrary to the direction in the US.
Despite the cautious mood, recent German data have been upbeat. Industrial production surged 1.8% in October, defying expectations of a contraction and marking the strongest monthly increase since March. However, output in the automotive sector fell 1.3%, raising questions about the sustainability of the recovery and potential demand weakness. If this divergence persists, German equities could face renewed pressure.
