403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
74% of UAE Residents Prioritise Experience as the Best Gift, Platinumlist Survey
(MENAFNEditorial) With the UAE gifting market projected to reach $19.7B by 2033, the upcoming festive season is expected to bring another surge in shopping activity. Platinumlist's survey highlights the key gifting and entertainment preferences of 500+ UAE residents.
[Dubai, the UAE – December 10, 2025]: As the festive season begins, 74.4% of UAE residents prefer an experience over a physical gift. This indicates a shift in consumer preferences away from material goods toward shared memories, according to new data from Platinumlist, the Middle East entertainment discovery platform.
The Shift to Meaningful Gifting
The days of сhoosing electronics, fashion, or jewellery are fading. Platinumlist’s survey shows that only 25.6% of respondents prefer a physical gift. The vast majority are seeking connection, with 64.1% highlighting “lasting memories” as the primary reason they choose to gift experiences. Another 20.5% of respondents highlight that this present type “feels more personal and unique”.
In a region where under-30s already account for around 55% of the MENA population, this trend is only set to deepen. Various studies show that 65% of Gen Z would rather receive an emotional gift than a physical one. The data points that experience gifting will take a larger share of holiday spending and gifting options.
A Season of Live Entertainment
According to 63% of respondents, concert tickets are now the most desired present for the season. This supports the fast-expanding live entertainment sector in the UAE, which is predicted to reach $22.9 billion by 2033, with music events accounting for the greatest portion of the market.
In comparison, Local Staycation Vouchers (e.g., hotel stays) are preferred by 18.5%. Luxury brunch chose 7.4%, while Adventure (e.g., desert safari, skydiving) and Family Attractions Vouchers (e.g., water parks, kids’ zones) and Spa Voucher are equally attractive at 3.7% each.
Consumers are spending strategically, with the median gifting range between 250 and 500 AED per present (53.3% of respondents). Looking ahead to the busy season, 43.5% of respondents plan to keep their personal monthly leisure and entertainment budget at up to 500 AED. The same share expect to spend slightly more, in the 500–1000 AED range.
Experience-Led Leisure
Platinumlist’s data shows that nearly 9 in 10 respondents plan to attend concerts or live music for their next long weekend. Meanwhile, there is a surging interest in interactive storytelling, with 23.1% of residents stating they are most excited to try “Immersive Theatre” for the first time in the coming year. Another group of 15.4% expressed interest in a “niche cultural or heritage tour” to engage more deeply with the history of their place of living.
Cosmin Ivan, CEO at Platinumlist, commented: “We see that live and experiential formats are becoming the top priority in leisure behaviour. People now give experience-based gifts very often, up to 5 times per year. This interest in narrative-driven engagement opens up opportunities for entertainment and hospitality businesses to design more immersive, repeatable formats and to build deeper customer loyalty.”
The UAE and the wider MENA region are seeing strong growth in experience-based entertainment activities, driven by a youthful, digitally savvy and wealthy population. Millennials' and Gen Z's spending behaviour signals a lasting shift towards affordable, repeatable, and emotionally resonant experiences instead of one-off big-ticket purchases.
[Dubai, the UAE – December 10, 2025]: As the festive season begins, 74.4% of UAE residents prefer an experience over a physical gift. This indicates a shift in consumer preferences away from material goods toward shared memories, according to new data from Platinumlist, the Middle East entertainment discovery platform.
The Shift to Meaningful Gifting
The days of сhoosing electronics, fashion, or jewellery are fading. Platinumlist’s survey shows that only 25.6% of respondents prefer a physical gift. The vast majority are seeking connection, with 64.1% highlighting “lasting memories” as the primary reason they choose to gift experiences. Another 20.5% of respondents highlight that this present type “feels more personal and unique”.
In a region where under-30s already account for around 55% of the MENA population, this trend is only set to deepen. Various studies show that 65% of Gen Z would rather receive an emotional gift than a physical one. The data points that experience gifting will take a larger share of holiday spending and gifting options.
A Season of Live Entertainment
According to 63% of respondents, concert tickets are now the most desired present for the season. This supports the fast-expanding live entertainment sector in the UAE, which is predicted to reach $22.9 billion by 2033, with music events accounting for the greatest portion of the market.
In comparison, Local Staycation Vouchers (e.g., hotel stays) are preferred by 18.5%. Luxury brunch chose 7.4%, while Adventure (e.g., desert safari, skydiving) and Family Attractions Vouchers (e.g., water parks, kids’ zones) and Spa Voucher are equally attractive at 3.7% each.
Consumers are spending strategically, with the median gifting range between 250 and 500 AED per present (53.3% of respondents). Looking ahead to the busy season, 43.5% of respondents plan to keep their personal monthly leisure and entertainment budget at up to 500 AED. The same share expect to spend slightly more, in the 500–1000 AED range.
Experience-Led Leisure
Platinumlist’s data shows that nearly 9 in 10 respondents plan to attend concerts or live music for their next long weekend. Meanwhile, there is a surging interest in interactive storytelling, with 23.1% of residents stating they are most excited to try “Immersive Theatre” for the first time in the coming year. Another group of 15.4% expressed interest in a “niche cultural or heritage tour” to engage more deeply with the history of their place of living.
Cosmin Ivan, CEO at Platinumlist, commented: “We see that live and experiential formats are becoming the top priority in leisure behaviour. People now give experience-based gifts very often, up to 5 times per year. This interest in narrative-driven engagement opens up opportunities for entertainment and hospitality businesses to design more immersive, repeatable formats and to build deeper customer loyalty.”
The UAE and the wider MENA region are seeing strong growth in experience-based entertainment activities, driven by a youthful, digitally savvy and wealthy population. Millennials' and Gen Z's spending behaviour signals a lasting shift towards affordable, repeatable, and emotionally resonant experiences instead of one-off big-ticket purchases.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment