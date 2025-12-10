403
Chupps footwear and INTO Creative redefine sustainability with a thought provoking ad film campaign
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) Mumbai, December 9th 2025 What if endings wer’n’t about loss, but about returning to where it all began? ’hat’s the philosophical heart of ’hupps’ latest multimedia campaign launching its 100% biodegradable Chupster range, a bold narrative that connects human life with product truth
The ad series marks the next chapter in Chup’s’ ongoing commitmen to designing for endings, a credo that has guided its innovations from biodegradable billboards to responsibly engineered foot ear.
“At Chupps, we believe sustainabi’ity isn’t about doing les’ harm, it’s about restoring balance. The consumer industry in India is growing at an unprecedented pace, as is the threat of climate ruin. It is therefore incumbent upon us to plan for the end-of-life of the products we create, as opposed to leaving a legacy that far outlives its welcome” said Yashesh Mukhi, Founder, Chupps Footwear. “The Chupster range is designed to return to the earth as naturally as we do. This campaign brings that truth to ’ife in a way that’s raw, human, a’d deeply moving. It’s a reminder that everything we create should have an end as graceful as its beginning.”
Santosh Padhi, (Paddy) Founder & Chief Creative Officer, INTO Creative, who wrote and also co-directed these films, added, “Chupps has always led sustainability storytelling from the front, being fashionable means being brave and edgy. This biodegradable series is one of the biggest differentiator of the brand in the footwear category which needed to be communicated in a very dramatic and memorable way, we decided blend in a harsh reality of life, funeral with fashion to deliver the message to make the point about 100% biodegradable series stic”.”
Paddy also “aid “Without the creative support of dear friend Amol Jadhav and his amazing production unit it was impossible to deliver these films with all the constraints we had and also faced during th” shoot”
The 4 ad films which looks so different to each other are all shot in the interiors of Satara (Maharashtra), which has added a lot of cinematic drama and organic-ness to the story, the beautiful lyrics are by late Khwaja Fariduddin Ganjshakar, which makes the idea lot powerful and meaningful
The campaign launched on ‘‘h Dec, ‘‘W’rld Soil Day’ will run across digital platforms, social media, and cinema screens through December and January , followed by interactive community engagements exploring the phi“osophy behind “desig” ng for endings.”
Advertising Agency: Into Creative
Writer / Creative Director: Santosh Padhi (Paddy)
Agency team: Namrata Gosavi, Yogesh Rijhwani, Sahil Parab, Gargi Vegiraju, Ayesha Ghosh, Tania Dey
Director: Amol Jalandhar Jadhav & Santosh Padhi (Paddy)
Production House: Shoot At Sight
Producer: Amol Jalandhar Jadhav
Director of Photography: Amol Jalandhar Jadhav & Kedar Phadke
Editor: Ravi Khandelwal
Music: Shishir Samant
Colorist: Ashirwad Hadkar (Prime Focus)
Executive Producers: Natraj Shinde
About Chupps
Chupps makes open-toe footwear that does’’t ask you to choose between comfort, style, and sustainability. The new biodegradab e, Chupster range¦nbsp;uses Bio Foam made from T™uZero™, a proprietary material that breaks down within two years of disposal in a landfill environment. Real cushioning. Actual heel support. Designed for wherever you go — indoors, outdoors, or in between.For more information, visit or follo @chuppslifeAbout INTO Creative
Into Creative is a Mumbai-based creative agency offering end-to-end brand solutions, design, and strategy. The t’am’s philosophy centers around uncoverin the Big Directional Idea — a concept that transcends a tagline to become the foundation o’ a brand’s identity.
