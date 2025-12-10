403
University of San Diego - School of Law Arrives in India to Empower Lawyers with Skills for the Future of Law
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) India, December 10, 2025 - The University of San Diego (USD) School of Law has launched advanced degree programs for Indian students and professionals seeking expertise in U.S. and international law.
The University of San Diego School of Law is a top U.S. Law School (#57 as per U.S. News & World Report 2025 rankings). The School nurtures student growth through its award-winning, experiential programs designed to develop future legal leaders. Strategically situated in the heart of San Diego, near the U.S.-Mexico border and surrounded by diverse industries, students are primed to holistically engage with the world’s most pressing issues shaping global impac .
USD School of Law is guided by a mission of social justice, community service and purposeful education. Its entry into India reflects that commitment to expanding access to world-class legal education. ’SD’s Clinical Program, where students provide supervised pro bono legal services in San Diego, across 13 clinics, is recognized nationally for its depth and impact.
Its seven specialty programs including LLMs in Tax, IP and International Law, rank in the top 30% in the U.S., reflecting USD School of Law’s continued drive for excellence and commitment to high academic-standards
The launch comes at a defining moment. As India-U.S. bilateral trade is projected to grow to $500B by 2030 and an increasing number of U.S. companies operate in India, the demand for lawyers skilled in venture capital structuring, transfer pricing, international arbitration and cross-border M&A is accelerating. USD School of Law offers Indian legal professionals a world-class gateway to these emerging practice areas.
At the helm of the USD School of Law is Dean Robert A. Schapiro, a Yale Law School and Stanford alum, recipient of the 2023 Witkin Award for Excellence in Legal Education, former Dean of Emory University School of Law and former clerk to Justice John Paul Stevens, Supreme Court of the U.S. His vision is summarized in his words: Industry leaders in India also reinforce the urgent need for globally aligned, progressive legal t aining.
Anand Kumar, Founder & Managing Partner at Pier Counsel and a respected legal advisor to the Indian startup ecosystem on matters ranging from seed and venture financing to regulatory compliance, IP, data privacy, blockchain/crypto, corporate transactions, and cross-border advisory, reflects on the skills modern lawyers now require. He notes: “The future of legal practice in the start-up ecosystem is being shaped by areas like corporate law, international finance, cross-border taxation and M&A. These are domains where international exposure is no longer optional - ’t’s a necessity. Lawyers now need a global understanding of how technology and cross-border commerce intersect. This is exactly the kind of future-ready training Indian lawyers must acc”ss.”
Vasundhara Garg, Senior Legal Counsel for a leading global ride-hailing service, shares: “As our company is headquartered in the U.S., many of our matters include provisions governed by U.S. legal frameworks like data privacy, platform liability and emerging tech regulation. Having lawyers who truly understand U.S. legal reasoning strengthens our ability to make faster, more informed decisions in Indi”.”
USD School of Law has established academic partnerships with renowned Indian legal institutions to foster cross-border legal expertise and broaden opportunities for the next generation of legal professionals.
I’dia’s leading Law School Gujarat National Law University has signed an MoU with USD School of Law. Under the MoU, the two institutions will explore semester-abroad opportunities for GNLU students, faculty exchanges and joint academic initiatives.
Additionally, they are in advanced conversations with Vinayaka Mission’s Law School in Chennai to enable accessible & innovative legal education, especially for students from low-resource environments - a shared mission of both institutions.
Their program offerings for India include LL.M. in U.S. Law (On-Campus & Online), MS in Legal Studies (On-campus) and Online Certifications in emerging legal domain .
LL.M. in U.S. Law (Campus): A one year program with flexible concentrations in Taxation, Business & Corporate Law, Criminal Law, Environmental & Energy Law, Intellectual Property and International Law.
LL.M. in U.S. Law (Online): A synchronous program enabling students to earn a U.S. mas’er’s degree in law without pausing their careers.
M.S. in Legal Studies: A one year program open to non-lawyers who wish to gain a robust understanding of legal frameworks and analytical reasoning.
Certificate Programs for India: Bespoke, short-term executive learning programs co-developed with Indian universities and corporates, to address the growing demand for expertise in international corporate law, regulatory affairs, and ethics in governance.
GradRight serves as the official education partner for USD School of Law in India, leading institutional partnerships, brand awareness and student outreach and recruitment across on-campus and online pathways.
Aman Singh, Co-Founder, GradRight, notes, “India is witnessing a transformative moment in legal education, where global exposure and practical industry alignment are becoming essential. By building strong institutional pathways and expanding online access, we are creating opportunities that will shape future leaders within the Indian Law sector."
As part of its larger vision for Indian students, USD School of Law is actively exploring collaborations with leading Indian universities to:
•Extend exclusive scholarship opportunities for Indian students
•Create joint and dual-degree pathways
•Facilitate student semester-abroad opportunities
•Develop custom executive certificate programs tailored for corporate leaders and senior professionals seeking to upskill in areas such as international regulation, corporate law, and compliance.
