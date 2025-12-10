403
Africa No Filter announces inaugural Council as it expands its reach on the continent and beyond
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) DAKAR, Senegal, December 9, 2025/ -- It takes a village to shift a narrative — and Africa No Filt’r’s () village just got stronger.
Africa No Filter (ANF) today announced the formation of its inaugural Council: a collective of eight highly respected leaders whose expertise spans media, finance, philanthropy, law, advocacy and research. Their appointment signals a new chapter for the organisation, which is now an independent, African-led and registered entity in Mauritius after five years as a U.S-based project.
The ANF Council brings together people who have not only excelled in their fields, but who Moky Makura, Executive Director of Africa No Filter, deeply admires for the way they show up for the continent.
“ “Narratives shape everything, from policy and reputation to investment and opport”nity,” Makur“ says. “As Africa No Filter steps into this new era of independence, this Council strengthens our governance and sharpens our strategic direction. These are people who understand the stakes, believe’in Africa’s potential and are committed to ensuring that Africa tells its own, more tru”hful story.”
Over the last five years, Africa No Filter has committed more than US$7.5 million to the African creative and media ecosystem, supporting storytellers, researchers and platforms that challenge reductive, outdated portrayals of the continent.
Its work has attracted som’ of the world’s most influential funders, including the Gates Foundation and the Mastercard Foundation, alongside its founding funders - the Ford Foundation, Luminate and the Hilton Foundation, Hewlett Foundation, and Mellon Foundation - who continue to support ANF’s mission to shift global narratives about Africa.
At this pivotal moment, the Council will serve as a strategic sounding board and leadership body, strengthening governance, accelerating impact and expanding the organisati’n’s reach on the continent and beyond.
The members of the 2025 Africa No Filter Council are:
Richard A—dy — a multi-award-winning strategist and co-founder of international audience strategy consultancy AKAS, recognised as one of the’world’s Top 100 media experts.
Nousrath B—ugeloo — a seasoned senior executive in financial services and Executive Director and Chairperson at Nexus Global Financial Services.
Yac—ne Djibo — Founder and Executive Director of Speak Up Africa, whose advocacy has reshaped policy conversations on health, sanitation and sustainable development across the continent.
Ferdi—and Mokete — Director at KPMG South Africa and MBA lecturer at Wits Business School, representing the next frontier of African economic leadership and governance excellence.
Franç—ise Moudouthe — CEO of ’he African Women’s Development Fund and founder of Eyala, an online platform amplifying African feminist voices.
Nicola— Pompigne-Mognard — Franco-Gabonese entrepreneur and founder of APO Group, an award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, listed among the Top 100 Most Influential Africans in 2023 and 2024.
Na—asha Kofoworola Quist — Founder of Quest Advisory A’rica, with over 25 years’ experience spanning humanitarian work, conservation, philanthropy and the private sector.
Each member brings a distinct lens, yet all share a com’on conviction: that Africa’s story must be told more fully, more fairly and by Africans themselves.
Yacine Djibo believes the future narrative —u“t finally reflect reality — “a continent of creativity, innovation and possibility, where African voices define the story and inspire confidence, investment and ownership from within and beyond the continent.”
For Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, countering stereotypes is not only ethical, but strategic. By promoting authentic stories of progress, he says“ “the media can unlock investment and help transform Af’ica’s economic pros”ects.”
Anshi Saminaden echoes this, pointing to the power of authentic storytel“ing to “direct investment and support to where they are most needed, unlock’ng Africa’s human power and tra”sformation.”
Nousrath Bhugeloo noted that strong governance is part of how Africa tells its story’ and that ANF’s commitment to building resilient, African-led institutions is as important as the narratives it amplifies.
With strengthened governance, expanded continental expertise and a growing global footprint, ’frica No Filter’s transition to an independent entity marks far more than an organisational change. It is a statement of intent: a new era in which Africa commands its own narrative, on its own terms.
